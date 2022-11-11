ENGLEWOOD — Both the Broncos and Titans will be without several key players Sunday in Nashville.
For the Titans, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham are all out, while starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable.
For the Broncos, outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) and tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) are all out, while outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (illness), cornerback Darius Phillips (illness), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (illness), offensive lineman Cam Fleming (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (knee) are listed as questionable.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett didn't specify when asked what illness is going around the team, as Bonitto, Phillips and Hinton all appear to be battling the same sickness. When asked if it was COVID-19 related, Hackett said, "it's an illness."
"They just have an illness," Hackett said. "There’s a lot of illness going around everywhere. My kids’ schools, everywhere."
With Browning and now potentially Bonitto out for Sunday's game, the Broncos biggest concern is at outside linebacker. Jonathon Cooper, Jacob Martin and Zach McCloud — who is currently on the practice squad — are the Broncos only current options at outside linebacker, after Bradley Chubb was traded a week ago and Randy Gregory on the injured reserve.
"Whoever we have, we have to put out there and go out there and compete," Hackett said.
Either way, the Broncos aren't making any excuses this Sunday, knowing the Titans will also have some players out.
"It’s about the next man up," Hackett said, "and we have to be ready to go."