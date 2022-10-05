Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three thoughts on Broncos-Colts:
1. The return of Phillip Lindsay?
Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out of Thursday's game, which means the NFL could have a juicy matchup on its hands: Phillip Lindsay vs. the Broncos. The Denver South and CU-Boulder product, who was cut by the Broncos, has spent the first four games on the Colts practice squad. “If JT’s not up, Phillip will work into the equation,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. Local sentiment aside, Broncos GM George Paton made the right decision to move on from Lindsay in 2021. Since then he’s averaged only 2.8 yards per carry and been cut by the Texans and Colts. Here’s hoping Lindsay finds a prominent role in Indy — and enjoys a rare winning season. In nine full seasons of college and pro ball, Lindsay has been a regular contributor on one winning team (2016 at CU).
2. Broncos new stadium?
Not to harp on a terrible, no good, very bad Sunday in Las Vegas, but something else came to mind in the immaculate home of the Raiders: the Walton-Penner ownership group was in the building. If you are the wealthiest owner in the NFL, Allegiant Stadium is enough to make you think, “Hey, I want one.” The "Death Star" is everything it’s cracked up to be: over-the-top, spacious, convenient and loud. It’s a show within a show, with “Destiny’s Child’s” Michelle Williams on the national anthem, “Eagles” guitarist Don Felder at halftime and $15 “Just Win Burgers.” The NFL’s newest stadiums are both in the AFC West — Allegiant and SoFi. New Broncos owner Rob Walton is worth $55 billion. The question isn’t if the Broncos build a new stadium. It’s how soon they build a new one.
3. Russell Wilson vs. Matt Ryan
The quarterbacks Thursday night share a few things in common, notably Super Bowl heartbreak against the Patriots — Malcolm Butler intercepting Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX, Ryan blowing a 28-3 lead in Super LI. They’ve also both been very good for a very long time. This week they’re “close” — just ask them. Last week both Wilson (“We’re so close”) and Ryan (“I think we’re close, I really do”) suggested the Broncos and Colts are “close” to reaching expectations. The results suggest otherwise: Wilson’s Broncos rank 29th in points per game, while Ryan’s Colts rank 32nd. At this point, Super Bowl heartbreak would be welcomed.