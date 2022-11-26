Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee's three more thoughts on Broncos-Panthers on Sunday:
1. Show us something, Russ
What Broncos Country needs to see over the final seven games is Russell Wilson looking like Russell Wilson. He’s here for the long haul, and whether the Broncos committed $245 million to a lemon is pretty much all that matters. Well, Sunday is Mr. Unlimited’s opportunity to offer some hope to the masses. Wilson is 6-1 vs. the Panthers. He’s dominated Carolina, completing 70 percent of his passes (his best number against a team he’s faced more than four times) and throwing nine touchdowns against four interceptions. The sunshine and optimism that trailed Wilson through his Broncos honeymoon has given way to a reality check. Russ sounds like a man who knows he’s stuck between a rock and two more games against the Chiefs: “It starts with me." How about a 300-yard, two-touchdown game to offer hope for the holidays?
2. Pat Surtain II… or Justin Fields?
The Broncos drafted an All-Pro defensive back in Pat Surtain II, not to mention a stand-up dude. As the 22-year-old munched his lunch Wednesday in the Broncos locker room, he smiled at everyone in the vicinity and wished them a happy Thanksgiving. But the combination of Russell Wilson’s collapse and the rise of Justin Fields and Mac Jones throws some serious doubt on George Paton’s decision to pass on the two quarterbacks in the 2021 draft. First, Fields has gone all Lamar Jackson and transformed into a franchise quarterback for the Bears. Next, Jones erupted for 398 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving Day for the Patriots. Uh-oh. The only way the Broncos and general manager George Paton can look like knuckleheads for drafting a stud like Surtain is if Fields and Jones turn into franchise QBs. Uh-oh.
3. The Broncos are 3-7. Take the day off!
Do you know how rare it is for an NFL team to get the day off for Thanksgiving? I can’t remember one — until Nathaniel Hackett told the Broncos they didn’t need to come to work on Thursday. Find out Sunday if that was a good idea or waving the white flag. If the Broncos lose to the 3-8 Panthers, it says here the bottom will fall out of this operation. All kinds of phantom “injuries” will pop up as players look out for No. 1. Game-day operations will find more fun ways to keep fans engaged, from Super Bowl reunions to new uniform combinations. It will become silly season. If the Broncos were tanking with a high draft pick waiting at the end, losing out would be a great result. But the Broncos’ first-rounder is going to Seattle. The Broncos must win Sunday to keep fans engaged— and to keep Broncos engaged.