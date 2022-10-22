Klee with Three: Sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Jets on Sunday:
1. All the hail the (first) champs
Where were you on Jan. 25, 1998? I was getting hit by a flare on 16th Street Mall. LoDo got a little rowdy that night, but what a party it was after the Broncos beat the Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII. Sunday, the Broncos will honor their first champs with a halftime ceremony emceed by the great Terrell Davis, who had 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns to earn MVP. (Sidenote: Steve Atwater should have been co-MVP with six solo tackles, a forced fumble on Brett Favre and a huge hand in holding the Packers to four rushing first downs.) Ask me, and the 1997 Broncos represent the best team to play here — right next to the 2012 outfit that won 11 straight before a forgettable upset to the Ravens. All hail the first Super Bowl champs Sunday.
2. The Denver Unders
If you long for the high-scoring days of Mike Shanahan or Peyton Manning, rake leaves on Sunday. Take the kids to the pumpkin patch. Whip up some articulated streamers since the Brown trout are starting to get aggressive. Just don’t watch Broncos-Jets. The Broncos have hit the “Under” in five of six games. (The only time they hit the Over was also the only time they scored at least 20 points — the Raiders game.) Sunday shapes up to be another game played in quicksand. The Jets have won three straight, allowing an average of 15 points in that stretch. Holding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to 10 points at Lambeau Field was the real eye-opener. While the Broncos play a boring brand of ball, betting the Under is a smart transaction. That wasn’t the case with the 1997 Broncos being honored Sunday. John Elway’s powerful offense hit the Over in 14 of 20 games (with one push). Boy, those fellas could move the ball.
3. Remember the Jets
OK, since we’re in a reminiscing mood. The Jets game that jumps to mind was the AFC championship game played on Jan. 17, 1998. You remember that one, and many of the same Broncos taking part in a halftime ceremony played in that one, too. It was a dicey afternoon at old Mile High Stadium. Those Jets were a powerhouse — twin 1,000 wideouts in Keyshawn Johnson and Wayne Chrebet, a Hall of Fame running back in Curtis Martin and an all-time staff with coach Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, the defensive coordinator. What’s one thing those Broncos had in common with these Broncos? Boos. That’s right. When the Jets carried a 10-0 lead into the third quarter, there were boos at Mile High. John Elway’s 47-yard bomb to Ed McCaffrey led to Denver’s first touchdown, and the Broncos rolled to a 23-10 triumph. Ah, the good ol' days.