Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three thoughts on Broncos-49ers
1. Peyton Manning vs. Russell Wilson
Different quarterbacks, different situations. But comparing Broncos quarterbacks is what we do around these hills, ya know? So here’s the tale of the tape on Peyton Manning’s first two games vs. Russell Wilson’s first two games: Manning had 43 pass completions (same for Russ) and was sacked five times (same for Russ). PFM’s Broncos were 1-1 (same for Russ). It’s kind of weird. What’s really weird is that Manning, who still cracks jokes about his scrambling ability, had more rushing attempts than Wilson (five for Manning, two for Russ). Where’s that elusive dual-threat Russell Wilson we all remember from Seattle? “I’m always ready to take off if I need to in certain situations,” Wilson said, adding the Broncos lean on their running backs to handle the running game. Add up all the signs and it’s not difficult to figure out: Wilson sought an offensive system where he could sling the ball all over the yard and has said he wants to play into his 40s. Makes sense from his perspective, health-wise and financially. But, gosh, creating something out of nothing was a huge part of Wilson’s allure as a quarterback. The new Russ is not the same as the old Russ.
2. Russ vs. San Francisco 49ers
Remember how John Elway treated the Patriots (11-0) and Peyton Manning tormented the Texans (17-3)? That’s been Russell Wilson to the 49ers (16-4). The former NFC West rivals had some good ol’ fashioned throwdowns that usually ended with Wilson’s Seahawks on top. His 36 touchdown passes vs. San Francisco are Wilson’s most against any team. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t buying all the slow-start talk with Russ: “I can’t tell you how many times you go against him and nothing’s happened and all the sudden they score 21 points just like that.” Wilson hasn’t aired it out against the 49ers, averaging around 208 passing yards. But if your buddy who’s a 49ers fan is nervous about this one — even though the 49ers have the better team — you know why. Forgive their flashbacks. Russ owns the Niners.
3. Miss you, DT
The Broncos posted a highlight reel of Sunday nights past. Go ahead, it’s worth a peek on their Twitter account (@Broncos). See if we share the same takeaway: Demaryius Thomas in prime time was a show unto itself. There was the manly 45-yard touchdown catch against the Lions — on fourth-and-1 — from Peyton Manning. There was the 71-yard house call vs. the Steelers. And his SNF masterpiece came against these 49ers, a spectacular performance of eight catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns (including Manning's record 509th touchdown) in 2014. When the brightest lights blinked on, DT was gone. You know who built a lovely friendship with DT before DT's sudden death last year? Courtland Sutton. How cool would it be for Sutton to honor his late role model by doing what DT did better than anyone? Score a couple touchdowns, skip the celebration, gently hand the ball to the ref.