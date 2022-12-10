Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Chiefs Sunday:
1. Anyone seen Randy Gregory?
The Chiefs will trounce the Broncos by double digits on Sunday for a lot of reasons, and here’s one that’s flying under the radar: players who are on the injured list are not rushing back to rejoin the Broncos. Take Randy Gregory, who’s right there with Russell Wilson as one of the worst acquisitions in Broncos history. Gregory hasn’t played since Week 4 at Las Vegas. Isn’t that strange? It was over a month ago that GM George Paton said of Gregory: “He’ll be back, hopefully soon.” But players know the score, and risking further injury when the playoffs are off the table is a bad business decision. So Gregory’s probably going to miss more games than he plays for the fourth time in eight years. Don’t blame Gregory, who would’ve been nuts to reject $70 million. Blame the Broncos for believing Gregory’s long track record was lying.
2. Rollback the Broncos
Hello, 9-1-1, Broncos Country would like to report a theft. No, we’re not talking about the Seahawks fleecing the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos owners are under attack! A Walmart executive said the retail Goliath is experiencing a serious problem with theft — up to $3 billion in stolen merch, according to a report. Yikes! Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC: “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher and/or stores will close.” While you and I wouldn’t know, $3 billion is probably couch change for a super-rich guy like Rob Walton. But talk about a tough year for the Broncos owner, who’s getting robbed at his SuperCenters and with a $245 million quarterback.
3. Are the Broncos the new Cubs?
December in Broncos Country means one thing: There’s always next year. The NFL’s Cubs are 3-9 with five games left — two against a team fighting for a No. 1 seed (Chiefs), one against a team fighting for a playoff spot (Chargers). So what does next year look like in terms of the Broncos schedule? On the road: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, one to be named later. At home: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, one to be named later. Plus, the usual suspects in the AFC West. So don’t despair when the Chiefs make it 14 straight vs. the Broncos Sunday. There’s always next year.