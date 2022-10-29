Klee with Three: Sports editor Paul Klee’s three thoughts on Broncos-Jags from London:
1. Russell Wilson can tie John Elway
If Russell Wilson is still in your fantasy lineup, God bless. You are a real one. And it’s a safe bet you can keep him there Sunday against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. It was a big deal for Wilson to be healthy enough to play in London, where he has business interests and personal memories. Wilson is also three passing touchdowns shy of reaching 300 for his career. Guess which quarterback he would tie with 300 scores? None other than John Elway, who surely would be glad to share the mark if it means a roster he largely constructed is back on a winning path. It was always a long shot for Wilson to miss the London game due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. Only Tom Brady (188) since 2012 has quarterbacked more games than Wilson’s 180.
2. Premature evacuations
The Broncos hear you. Rather, the Broncos see you. When thousands of Broncos fans voted with their feet in leaving early from two straight games at Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos brass took notice. “Obviously I don’t control what happens on the field, but I’m aware of it,” said team president Damani Leech, who operates in the business sphere but somewhat passed the buck. Within 48 hours of each game, Leech and his new crew share with team ownership a dashboard of data with all the numbers: “We track everything from when fans arrive, when fans leave, how many hot dogs we’re selling, how many people are watching, how we’re doing on social media,” Leech said. Exiting early might be more effective than no-shows in getting the point across that Broncos Country won’t stand for a franchise free-fall forever.
3. Bradley Chubb’s final game as a Bronco?
Ask me, and Pat Surtain II should be the only Bronco considered off-limits before the NFL trade deadline at 2 pm Tuesday. “PS2” has multiple All-Pro honors coming his way, and he won’t turn 23 until the spring. But Jerry Jeudy? Bradley Chubb? KJ Hamler? Restocking the draft-pick cupboard after the Seahawks raided it will lead to some tough decisions for Broncos general manager George Paton. “We have received calls,” said Paton, who added the Broncos are “not in the mode of getting rid of our really good players.” It seems to me that asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb, who is enjoying his best season with 5.5 sacks but is injury prone, is a pipe dream. But a second-rounder might do the trick, even if that puts Paton in a precarious spot as the man who traded away pass-rushers Chubb and Von Miller.