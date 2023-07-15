He’s Denver’s DJ.

“Being from here,” DJ Squizzy Taylor is telling me, “it does not get bigger than the Broncos.”

Searching for a feel-good Denver sports story? Look no further than Mychal Bellamy, aka DJ Squizzy Taylor, the new DJ at Empower Field at Mile High on Broncos Sundays. Born and raised, the 34-year-old Thomas Jefferson grad and all-around good dude got the word last week.

“Absolutely unreal moment, man. I can’t even tell you,” he says. “Seventy-seven thousand people cheering for the Broncos and I get to DJ? Are you kidding me? Incredible!”

This year he’s opened for Lil Wayne and Ice Cube. He’s had Mayor Michael Hancock dedicate May 15, 2023, as “DJ Squizzy Taylor Day.” He’s furthered his work with the Celebrate Life Foundation, an organization that aims to bring music into the lives of underprivileged kids.

“Remember when we were in school and you had to learn an instrument? We need that back,” DJ Squizzy says. “But we can modernize it, too, you feel what I’m saying? You can learn to make beats. You can learn to DJ, A&R (artists and repertoire). There’s so much more to music besides singing or rapping, and I want our kids in our communities to know that’s possible.”

But did he ever imagine becoming the DJ at Mile High was possible?

“Oh, no,” he says with a big laugh. “Back in high school I was going to the NBA.”

The Broncos not only hired the city’s hottest DJ. They drafted a player. DJ Squizzy was part of the Thomas Jefferson squads that won Class 4A state basketball titles in the mid-2000s.

“He can go,” says Duvalier Johnson, a contributor at DNVR and the premier preps talent evaluator in the city. “Nice handle, good vision. Solid guard.”

DJ Squizzy found his love for music through his grandmother and sister. He burned CDs and surfed Limewire (Google it, kids) like the rest of us. But it wasn’t until he landed at Langston University, a historically black college in Oklahoma, that he found his calling as a DJ. That led to host duties at Denver’s KS107.5 and gigs at all the spots, from sold-out Red Rocks to Mission Ballroom to the Fillmore — not to mention a direct line to a list of local celebrities.

DJ Squizzy grew up a fan of Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis and John Elway. Now he calls Von Miller and Brandon Marshall friends. He DJ’ed the Broncos party after the Super Bowl 50 win.

“I was a big Demaryius (Thomas) guy,” he says. “DT was my guy.”

The Park Hill native is living a dream.

“I play music for a living. I get to affect how people feel and put them in a better mood. I feel that music is the key to life. I can brighten up somebody’s day at any given time through music,” DJ Squizzy says. “I’m able to take care of my family through music. That’s making it.”

So what should Broncos Country expect from DJ Squizzy Taylor at the season opener against the Raiders on Sept. 10?

“It’s going to be electric. Expect excitement. My job is to pump it up,” he says. “And it’s not just me. We have a whole music production team that’s amazing. It’s centered around fun and high energy and getting it going. There will not be a dull moment. I can promise you that.”

Denver’s DJ just landed the biggest DJ job in Denver.

“I hope they’ll let me do it for the next 20 years,” he says.

***

Colorado stud of the week: Mia Clausen, USGA Girls’ Junior Championship

She’s 12, and Mia Clausen knows what she wants to be when she grows up.

“A professional golfer,” she tells me.

When Mia is winning on the LPGA Tour, remember her first trip to Colorado. A prodigal talent from Carlsbad, Calif., she’s the lone 12-year-old in the USGA Girls’ Junior Championship that begins Monday at Eisenhower Golf Course. The other players range from 13 (seven) to 18 (39) and represent 13 countries and 33 states.

“I know the ball goes about 8% further (at elevation),” Mia says.

Mom (ChiungWei) and Dad (Karl) took baby Mia to the driving range as an infant, “pacifier in her mouth,” Mom says. Dad designs clubs at Cobra Golf and engineered her custom set before she could read. She now plays a men’s set with steel shafts to bomb it 230 off the tee — plus 8%.

“I like the competition and meeting new friends and playing with new friends,” she says.

Last week Mia was the top American finisher at the IMG Academy Junior Worlds at Torrey Pines South, shooting 7-under par over three rounds. Her 67 led the first round.

Did I mention she’s 12?

“It doesn’t matter how she plays,” Mom says. “She gets ice cream after every round.”

Mia’s favorite player is Rose Zhang, the LPGA star who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at 16. It won’t be long before the other aspiring girls are saying the same about Mia Clausen.

“We tell her, ‘Have fun and have a good attitude. The rest will take care of itself,’” Mom says.

***

***

Just one question

On pace for 101 losses, with Kyle Freeland on the injured list and Antonio Senzatela bound for Tommy John surgery, will the Rockies hit the century mark for the first time in team history?