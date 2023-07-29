ENGLEWOOD — Let Russ relax.

Four practices into Sean Payton’s first training camp here, the blueprint for reviving the embattled quarterback is as clear as the Colorado skies over Dove Valley: ease Russell Wilson’s mind and fortify the operation around him.

When No. 3 skedaddled out of the pocket for a 30-yard run, Payton praised his QB’s decision.

“I think it’s one of the things he does well in the framework of a play. When something breaks down and he flushes, a lot of times good things happen,” Payton said after Friday’s practice.

When free agency opens, commit $139 million to blockers Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, and draft a future star receiver, Marvin Mims Jr.

After the football world crashed down on Wilson during a painful 2022 season, have his back.

“It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it,” Payton told USA Today.

You can hear it in the Broncos coach’s words and in Payton and the front office’s actions.

Take a load off, Russ. We’re here to help.

As quarterback, John Elway carried the Broncos to a Super Bowl with zero Pro Bowlers at running back, wide receiver or tight end. As quarterback, Peyton Manning was Nikola Jokic before Nikola Jokic. Manning made everyone better (and richer). They could raise all boats.

The Broncos last year gifted Wilson his own office, VIP access to "Team 3," the playbook.

The ship sunk.

“So what is (the playbook) going to be?” Nathaniel Hackett said before the season. “It’s going to be what Russell likes to do.”

I’m trying to imagine Sean Payton saying he would bend his philosophy for any single player.

And I can’t imagine that.

Payton’s mistake last week wasn’t blasting Hackett and Broncos coworkers for the disaster that was 2022. His mistake was apologizing.

Never apologize for telling the truth.

I’m not convinced it’s going to work with Payton and Wilson. But if the Broncos fail it won’t be because they are disorganized or dysfunctional. It will be because the roster's not good enough.

Right after last season, Wilson pledged to undergo the best offseason of his 11-year career.

“Yeah, we did that,” Wilson confirmed Friday.

The final stage was a Wilson-led workout with teammates at Folsom Field in Boulder. His pass-catchers flew in early for the workouts, no small ask considering they did the same thing last year (in San Diego) and disaster unfolded after.

Wilson’s positivity is still present, if reserved.

“I feel better than ever,” said the 34-year-old.

The thrill of watching Wilson with the Seahawks was always the “no… no… no… YES!” play.

The Broncos saw it up close in Week 3 in 2014. Remember that doozy in Seattle? In overtime, Wilson called game. He scrambled for 5 yards around the left end. He scrambled for 5 around the right end. He ran for 5 yards up the middle, 6 yards around right end. The whole game-winning drive was improvised and unstoppable, as if he were on a dirt playground at recess.

I was there in Seattle, and Russ was awesome.

This is worth noting: Last fall, when Payton was still a FOX analyst, he appeared on Colin Cowherd’s show with a plan to fix Russ. Payton said he would request film of Wilson’s pass plays of 30-plus yards, his touchdown throws in the red zone, all of Wilson’s “greatest hits.”

“Make sure we have those song lyrics available,” Payton said. “And if not, let’s put them in.”

Wilson has entered his 12th training camp noticeably leaner and more eager to scramble.

“I’m just ready to play football. I’m not worried about the numbers,” he said. "I feel good. I feel confident. I feel strong. I feel fast.”

Payton said: “I’m comfortable with him climbing and taking off.”

Regarding his own revival, Wilson recalled advice from Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher during Wilson’s rookie season: “You know what you’ve got to love? You’ve got to love and respect the journey — even when it gets tough, or at the highest heights.”

After his first podium address of the 2023 season, Russ ditched the corny and self-sabotaging catchphrase, "Let's ride."

Progress.

Now let Russ relax.

***

Colorado Stud of the Week: Broncos Country

Camp attendance is capped at 3,000 per session. As for Colorado's optimism? No cap.

“We’re going 20-0,” the self-proclaimed “Bronco Reaper” told me at training camp on Friday.

“I'm like the Grim Reaper but supporting the Broncos,” he explained.

Yes, the homemade scythe blew your cover.

Three Broncomaniacs stood out — and even signed autographs: the Bronco Reaper (Jesse Esquiel), Bronco Libre (Elias Balderrama) and Mile High Missy (Missy). All are born-and-raised.

OK, prediction time.

“A lot better than last year,” said Mile High Missy, who co-hosts the "Fired Up Tailgate" in Mile High Lot C and whose family boasts season tickets since 1964. “I’m thinking playoffs.”

“I feel we can go 10-7. That’s a playoff team,” Bronco Libre said. “We had all those close games, man. This year we win those games.”

And Bronco Reaper: “You know what Pat (Bowlen) said. We’re going 20-0.”

God bless you, Broncos Country.

***

***

Just one question

When will Arizona join the CU Buffs in migrating to the Big 12… and Oregon to the Big Ten?