AURORA — Justin Simmons is blessed.

“My whole career has been a blessing with the people I’ve been involved with,” the Broncos safety said on a bright Saturday morning by the football field at Aurora Central High School.

With the release of kicker Brandon McManus, Simmons now is the longest-tenured Bronco.

In seven seasons here, the 29-year-old Floridian has seen the good (a 4-0 start to his rookie season, 2016), the bad (the NFL’s second-longest playoff drought, seven years) and the ugly (0-15 vs. the Chiefs). He’s had interim Jerry Rosburg and four Broncos head coaches.

Sean Payton is No. 5.

“He (Payton) is always talking about ‘the best players are going to play.’ So it’s going to be competitive,” Simmons said.

Saturday, Simmons and buddy Kareem Jackson were the best. The Broncos safeties hosted 300 boys and girls for a free football camp. Goodness gracious the kids had fun.

“Lift your knees!” Simmons coached.

“Catch with both hands!” K-Jack shouted.

Seeing Simmons hustle through drills with 4-foot-3 ballers reminded me of the late Demaryius Thomas, whose smile was never bigger than at his camps. DT thought he was 12, too.

Simmons and Jackson combined forces and their foundations for one hugely popular camp.

“It’s something we probably should have been doing,” Jackson said.

“Hopefully this will be something we can do for a while,” Simmons echoed.

Big hoops fans, Simmons and Jackson were regulars at Ball Arena during the Nuggets’ push to an NBA title. Simmons grew up a fan of Kobe Bryant, but Joker eventually converts all.

“Man, the Nuggets had the most complete team and I think that showed in their run. They were just so explosive,” Simmons said.

He added, “Nikola Jokic is the MVP no doubt about it. But I think (Jamal Murray) is the guy that got them through.”

It’s time for Simmons to lift the Broncos through the star-studded AFC West into the playoffs.

Dennis Smith played 14 seasons as a Broncos safety. Billy Thompson played 13, Steve Atwater 10, Goose Gonsoulin seven. Simmons’ current contract would take him through nine seasons with $77.2 million in Broncos money in his account.

And hopefully a postseason appearance by then.

It bothers Simmons to no end that 27 interceptions (ninth-most in the NFL in that span), three forced fumbles (all in 2022), 390 solo tackles, 6,145 defensive and special teams snaps and three All-Pro second-team selections has resulted in zero playoff games for No. 31.

Simmons has had a front-row perspective for Broncos dysfunction and discombobulation. The premature exit of Gary Kubiak set off a domino effect the Broncos have yet to recover from.

Simmons’ first season also was his best team.

In 2016, the Broncos had a top-10 defense of Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward, DeMarcus Ware, Derek Wolfe and Von Miller at the peak of his powers. Only three NFL defenses allowed fewer points. What should have been a playoff team ended 9-7 and began the annual January tradition of asking Simmons what went wrong.

The Broncos open training camp July 28. Like the rest of Colorado, Simmons is hopeful, in large part, because Payton is the most proven and successful coach here since Kubiak.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“You can tell he’s been as successful as he has (been) because of how detail-oriented he is,” Simmons said of Payton. “I think the best way I can say it, for me, is how educational it’s been.”

He added, “He (Payton) competes is what I like the most.”

At camp Saturday, Simmons and Jackson had the support of teammates Caden Sterns, PJ Locke, Damarri Mathis and Aaron Patrick. Jackson’s first camp was a hoops camp hosted by Los Angeles Lakers guard Norm Nixon. Simmons’ first camp was in Miami with his dad.

“It was the drills (he remembers) — the foot placement in press coverage, the hand placement in press coverage,” Simmons said. “Those types of things have helped me grow in my career.”

On a gorgeous Saturday, the Broncos safeties blessed Aurora's kids with their own camp.

***

Colorado Stud of the Week: Adam Whisler, 2023 Pat Tillman Foundation scholar

Adam Whisler refers to his time as an Army platoon leader in the Afghanistan war as “the best job I could have ever asked for.”

That title has company now.

A Colorado Springs resident, Whisler recently was chosen as a 2023 Pat Tillman Scholar from a pool of over 1,600 candidates. The scholarship program is named after the former NFL safety who dropped his football career to enlist in the Army. Tillman was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

From what I’ve read about Tillman, Whisler would be his kind of guy. Whisler now serves as the strength and conditioning coach for a Space Force installation in Colorado Springs. He’s built an artificial intelligence model that individualizes holistic wellness routines for service members.

“In the field, fitness can be the difference between life and death,” Whisler told me. “And it’s not just one aspect. It’s mental health, social connection, your physical fitness. When you look at this holistic picture of health, I could utilize a lot of the experiences I had gone through.”

Whisler earned his combat badge after his Army platoon was involved in several firefights.

“What I’ve learned is that I can impact a larger portion of military servicemen as a civilian more so than I could as a military soldier,” he said.

See, with men like Adam Whisler, there is hope.

***

What’s On Tap

Monday: Vinny Benedetto recaps the Nuggets’ second game at NBA Summer League.

Tuesday: Can the Rockies improve their abysmal lot as the MLB draft continues?

Wednesday: Will Rockies catcher Elías Díaz impact the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday?

Thursday: The highly popular “Golf Insider” returns with a feature on Erie stick Logan Hale.

Friday-Sunday: Look for full coverage as the Korn Ferry Tour stops at TPC Colorado.

***

Just one question

With attendance limited to 3,000 fans and seats still available for Aug. 2, 15 and 16, have you secured your tickets for Broncos training camp?