DENVER — Before Sunday, Latavius Murray had played in 137 NFL games and not once had he received a game ball. That changed Sunday against the Cardinals.
The 32-year-old running back and 10-year NFL veteran was a workhorse for the Denver Broncos (4-10), rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown in the 24-15 win over the Cardinals (4-10). Signed off the Saints practice squad 10 weeks ago, Murray was more than deserving of a game ball, helping Denver snap a five-game losing streak, as he personally continues to stave off father time.
"Really? 32?" Murray said with a smile as a reporter pointed out his age. "At Year 10, I'm still checking things off the list."
It's been a tough season for Murray and the Broncos, with their last win 50 days ago and their last win on American soil 85 days ago. In the grand scheme of things, Sunday's win over a surrendered Cardinals team, means little — Denver was officially eliminated from the playoffs last week. And one could argue the win was the result of the Broncos only having to play one backup quarterback — Brett Rypien — while the Cardinals had to play both their backups — Trace McSorely and Colt McCoy, who left the game with a concussion. The Cardinals led 9-3 in the third quarter before McCoy was injured and the Broncos subsequently score 21 unanswered points.
But in a season that has seen eight one-score losses, 25 players go on injured reserve and a head coach on the hot seat in his first year, Sunday's win was worth celebrating.
"This team has had a lot of adversity this year, both through the injuries, through the close games and it has been great to see them all stick together, fight for each other and continually battle," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We had another choice today. We were down 9-3. Those guys had another choice, and they stepped up even more. The defense, special teams and offense. That is what you love to see. That is what I appreciate from this team watching them out there."
It was nearly a complete game for the Broncos. The offense scored their second-highest total this season, thanks to an efficient rushing attack led by Murray and Rypien, who filled in for Russell Wilson and had the best game of his career, going 21 of 26 for 197 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wilson is expected to return next Sunday versus the Rams, according to Hackett.
And the defense came up with three turnovers, with an interception by cornerback Pat Surtain II and two by safety Justin Simmons. They also held the Cardinals to only 240 yards of offense.
It wasn't all pretty, though, especially in the first half when the Broncos gave up six sacks, which tied a franchise record. And if McCoy doesn't get hurt, who knows how the game finishes. But Denver's second half was impressive. It was arguably the best half of football they've played all season.
"I give a lot of credit to the coaching staff. I think they did a good job of adjusting at halftime," Hackett said "We did have a couple guys go down and we decided we needed to run the ball. We challenged the offense to be able to step it up and they did in a very good way. We were able to run the ball continuously in that second half. That is what we had to do to win the game."
Murray and Simmons were the lone Broncos to earn game balls Sunday, and deservingly so. Simmons' interceptions were key plays in the game and his second led to the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter. And Murray was maybe the best player on the field Sunday, which is hard to believe at his age and given that he's only been on the team for 76 days.
Murray's breakout game shouldn't come as a surprise. He's been one of the most consistent backs in the NFL over the past decade. Murray has now surpassed 500 yards for the eighth straight season, which is the longest active streak among NFL players. And after Sunday, he surpassed 6,000 career rushing yards, becoming just the sixth active player to reach that mark.
He may not be Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, or Dalvin Cook, but what Murray has accomplished in his career is no easy feat.
"I've got to appreciate my mom and dad blessing me with this good body, and I continue to take care of it," Murray said. "This game means a lot to me. And when I was sitting at home in September, I didn't know whether or not I'd be able to get a call and play. And the hardest part was knowing I could contribute.
"For me, it was about taking advantage and still being able to play the game that I love."
Since arriving in Denver, Murray's become one of the most well-liked and well-respected players in the locker room. Having played on five different teams in his career, it's easy to see why Murray has stuck around in the league so long. It's not just because he's a consistent player, but because his teammates love him.
"For a guy who came off the street, off the practice squad, into a role — they've only known me for a few months now — they've embraced me," Murray said. "I appreciate that. That's not easy. I really have enjoyed playing with this team a lot. I'm just thankful, honestly, for those guys in that locker room."
And the Broncos could probably learn a thing or two from the old running back. Other than Simmons and now-Bills pass rusher Von Miller, the Broncos have lacked veteran leadership. That's why it wouldn't be a surprise if Murray is brought back next year, not just because he's a good player and they need depth at running back, but because he's the definition of a "glue guy."
While many believe there's little for Denver to play for this time of year, Murray has proven there's always something to play for — whether you're a backup quarterback trying prove yourself, a first-time head coach struggling to keep your job, a veteran safety who's never been to the playoffs, or a 32-year-old running back who's never gotten a game ball.
"He is the ultimate competitor," Simmons said of Murray. "It is great to have him in the locker room and be able to get to know him and the competitor that he is. I am really thankful for him. Just how he comes in here every day, selflessly and wants to figure this thing out. He wants to contribute to winning. I am appreciative of him and happy that we have him. I am excited for him to keep leading the offense and find ways for us to close out the rest of the games this season."