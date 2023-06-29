Legendary Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Collier has lived in the same Littleton house since 1968. About a decade ago, he turned the basement into a bit of a museum.

Collier, who turned 91 on June 7, began his pro coaching career as a Boston Patriots assistant in the American Football League in 1960 and remained in the league through its entire 10-year run. He led the Buffalo Bills from 1966-68, and is the only surviving former AFL head coach.

Collier moved to Denver to serve as a Broncos scout in 1968 and then was an assistant for the team from 1969-88, wearing his familiar ball cap on the sidelines and being the architect of the famed Orange Crush defense. Then he concluded his coaching career as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots from 1991-92.

If you get the idea Collier has seen a lot of football history, you would be right. Mike Shanahan, who was on a Denver coaching staff with Collier for four years before later becoming the Broncos' coach, called him “an incredible man, an incredible coach.”

“I’ve had people tell me I should write a book, but it seems to me like that’s a big project,’’ Collier said in an interview with The Denver Gazette at his home.

Instead, Collier about a decade ago became a bit of a curator. He had the walls of his basement filled with all sorts of memorabilia from his coaching days, including team pictures for each year he was with the Broncos.

There are two dozen game balls once presented to Collier on shelves. There are photos of him with famous figures, including Lou Saban, the coach who got him into pro ball, and Jack Kemp, once his Bills quarterback and later a U.S. congressman. There is a Key to the City from Denver. There are cans of Orange Crush soda with Collier’s picture on it from the Broncos’ legendary 1977 Super Bowl season.

Collier used to show his basement off to visitors but in recent years he hasn't gone on the tours since he has trouble getting down the stairs. Collier, who recently stopped driving, uses a walker. He has a lift on the stairs in order to get to his bedroom on the second floor.

“Mostly nowadays, I go to doctors,” said Collier, whose health has factored into not having attended a Broncos game in the past half decade. “I’ve got prostate cancer, which I’ve had for about 10 years now, I’ve got lung problems and I’ve got kidney problems. So one of those three things is going to knock me down eventually, but right now they’re all on hold, so to speak, so I feel fortunate I’m 91 years old. I feel fortunate I’ve made it this long.”

Collier’s wife Shirley died in 2006. He has known his lady friend and caretaker Sue Henry for the past dozen years and she has been living at his home the past five. While Collier’s physical health has declined, she said his mind hasn’t.

“His memory is great,’’ she said. “He’s got lots of stories and good humor.”

Collier tells a story about when he was growing up in Rock Island, Ill., and Red Auerbach, well before he became a legend with the Boston Celtics, was coach of the NBA’s Tri-City Blackhawks and got him tickets for a game in the 1949-50 season. Auerbach had interest in the future basketball prospects of Collier, who was then in high school and went on to play basketball in addition to football at Northwestern University.

Collier was selected as a wide receiver in the 22nd round of the 1954 NFL draft by the New York Giants, but a three-year stint in the U.S. Army led to him never reporting. When he got out of the Army in 1957, he opted to become a coach rather than play football.

Collier was on the staff of Western Illinois from 1957-59 under head coach Saban. And when Saban was hired to lead the Patriots in 1960 in the new AFL, Collier joined him to coach linebackers and defensive backs.

“It was crazy,’’ Collier said of the new league starting up. “We had tryouts and we had like 80 or 90 guys out there. We had mailmen and garbage collectors. There was this mailman and he was a big guy about 240 pounds and he started the 40-yard dash. He didn’t have a jock strap on and all his business came out of his shorts and there’s women watching these tryouts.”

Collier won’t ever forget a 1961 home game against the Dallas Texans when a drunk Boston fan ran out of the stands and helped defend a pass in the end zone on the final play that fell incomplete, allowing the Patriots to hold on for a 28-21 win. The officials completely missed the fan on the field and for years each time Collier saw then-Texans coach Hank Stram he remarked that he was “still pissed off.”

When Saban went to Buffalo as head coach for a 1962-65 stint, Collier became his top defensive assistant and the Bills won AFL titles in 1964 and 1965. Collier then became head coach in 1966, and the Bills lost 31-7 to Kansas City in the AFL Championship Game, meaning the Chiefs would face Green Bay at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the first Super Bowl.

“I went to the first Super Bowl and was up in the stands,’’ said Collier, who watched the Packers’ 35-10 win along with Shirley. “I’ve often thought about how I could have been (a coach in the first Super Bowl), but that’s the way football goes.”

The Bills went 9-4-1 in 1966 but injuries hit and they slipped to 4-10 in 1967. Collier was fired after a 0-2 start in 1968, and that actually was a bit of a relief.

“I really didn’t like being the head coach,’’ Collier said. “What I enjoyed when I was coaching was just the strategy. I always felt like it was a big chess game. I really enjoyed being an assistant coach and I didn’t have to do any of the junk that a head coach had to do.”

Tom Flores, who went on to coach the Raiders to two Super Bowl wins and be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a backup quarterback for Collier’s Bills in 1967 and 1968. Flores had plenty of respect for his former head coach.

“I thought he was a good coach,’’ Flores said. “He was well organized. He knew the game. He knew the game of defense. We had injuries, and we didn’t have enough depth to overcome the injuries. And (in 1968), both Kemp and I had both had knee injuries. I felt bad (that Collier was fired).”

Flores went on to succeed John Madden as head coach of the Raiders in 1979. Madden had coached Oakland from 1969, the last year of the AFL before it merged with the NFL, through 1978. When Madden died in December 2021, that left Collier as the only surviving head coach from the AFL.

“Well, I’m just been lucky that I have lived long enough,’’ Collier said of that. “It was great experience, really, the AFL.”

Collier said he never pursued another head-coaching job after being fired by the Bills. With Saban having taken over in Denver in 1967, Collier joined the Broncos as a scout to finish the 1968 season. Then Collier became Denver’s defensive backs coach in 1969 before being named defensive coordinator in 1972.

“He was a great, great, great coach, and he made me the player that I was for 13 years,’’ said Billy Thompson, a Broncos defensive back from 1969-81 who is in the Ring of Fame. “All the credit should go to him really because he was always there for me. He was more like my dad than my coach. He was real modest, but smart. He knew how to relate to his players.”

Collier in Denver became the architect of the Orange Crush defense, which played a key role in the Broncos making it to the Super Bowl XII in January 1978 before they lost 27-10 to Dallas. Collier was an early innovator with the 3-4 defense, which he used while most teams went with the 4-3.

“We switched to the 3-4 and that helped us a lot,’’ said Collier, who began to use the defense regularly after the Broncos had injuries on the defensive line and had more depth at linebacker than on the line. “We kept getting better and better. We ended up finally getting enough good players. People used to say, ‘Collier, you’re supposed to be a defensive genius.’ I said, ‘I didn’t become a genius until we started getting good players.’’’

Key defensive players on Denver’s first Super Bowl team included Thompson, linebackers Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson, defensive end Lyle Alzado and cornerback Louis Wright. In the 1980s, a new era of top defensive players were in place such as linebacker Karl Mecklenburg, safety Dennis Smith and defensive end Rulon Jones.

“I owe my career to Joe,’’ said Mecklenburg, who was taken in the 12th round of the 1983 draft and went on to make the Ring of Fame. “He saw a 240-pound nose guard who was a 12th-round draft choice and figured out what I could do. He built a system that just now the rest of the NFL is catching up with where they’re using players at different positions and trying to confuse the offense by not substituting. What Joe got everybody to do was to know multiple positions. I had to know seven, and he moved me all around.”

Cornerback and safety Mike Harden, who played for the Broncos from 1980-88, said versatility was pivotal to Collier’s defenses.

“You had to be able to make adjustments based on what you saw on offense,’’ Harden said. “He taught you how to be a student of the game. It wasn’t just, if I was a cornerback or safety, knowing what I had to do. I had to know what the linebackers did, the interior linemen.”

During Collier’s two-decade run in Denver, he served under five head coaches in Saban, Jerry Smith, John Ralston, Red Miller and Dan Reeves. Collier was on the losing side in Super Bowls under Miller in 1977 and under Reeves following the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

But by 1988 trouble had really started to brew between Reeves and Collier. The Broncos, with Mecklenburg missing seven games due to injuries, slipped to 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

“I always felt like he felt that he invented football, coming from the Cowboys,’’ Collier said of Reeves, who had been a star running back later an assistant coach with Dallas under the legendary Tom Landry and died in 2022. “We got along all right at first but at the end he started interfering with the defense.”

Harden said Reeves, who ran the offense, long “didn’t like that fact that the defense was getting more credit than his offense.” And things came to a head after the 1988 season.

“I was just tired of working with Reeves,’’ Collier said. “I was going to resign when he called me into his office the Monday after the last game but he ended up firing me, which meant I got another year paid on my contract.”

Collier, paid $225,000 for the final year of his contract in 1989, then sat out two NFL seasons. He returned to serve from 1991-92 as defensive coordinator with the Patriots, the team he had started out with in the pros more than three decades earlier.

“Full circle,” he said.

Collier, who served under head coach Dick MacPherson, made some initial strides in rebuilding the Patriots defense. But he was fired along with the entire staff following a 2-14 season in 1992, when he was just shy of his 60th birthday. He has been back ever since then at his Littleton home, continuing to follow the NFL with regularity

Collier has closely followed his son, Joel Collier, who has had a lengthy career as an assistant coach, scout and executive and is now a scout for the Atlanta Falcons. And he watches Broncos games on television with great focus.

“When we first started going out, I said, ‘Gosh this is going to be really fun because I’m used to cheering and saying, ‘Woo,’’’ Henry said of first watching games with Collier. “And he’d sit there, ‘C’mon, men.’ But I got a master class in watching football. He’s like, ‘Did you see how they did that?’ Then he’d run it back.”

Collier looked on as the Broncos won Super Bowls after the 1997, 1998 and 2015 seasons. The first two title teams were coached by Shanahan, who gives plenty of credit to Collier for his early development as a pro coach.

Shanahan’s first NFL job was as Denver’s wide receivers coach in 1984 and he was offensive coordinator from 1985-87. He then became a head coach for the first time with the Raiders in 1988.

“When I first came into the NFL, I had a guy who I felt knew it all from a defensive standpoint in Joe,’’ said Shanahan, who previously had been Florida’s offensive coordinator. “Any time you’re the offensive coordinator, you always go over the defense and Joe would run the scout team, which was unusual for a defensive coordinator. He was so good at knowing terminology. He knew defenses so well. He was incredible. And he was so accommodating, allowing you to spend time in his office. He always had time, always had a lot of patience.”

Shanahan said he has talked to Bill Belichick, a Broncos defensive assistant in 1978, and the legendary Patriots coach called Collier a “great teacher” and said he helped him greatly in his development.

Despite all that Collier accomplished with the Broncos, Harden said he “can’t understand why he’s not in the Ring of Fame.” The modest Collier, though, shrugs off the omission, saying he believes the Ring of Fame “should just be for players.” Of the 35 inductees, the only non-players to have been enshrined are former owners Gerald Phipps and Pat Bowlen and head coaches Miller, Reeves and Shanahan.

Collier doesn’t have a statue in front of Empower Field at Mile High, but he has been immortalized in bronze. He was once presented with a bronze ball cap on a plaque and it has a prominent place on the wall in his basement.