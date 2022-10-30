The Denver Broncos look to snap their four-game losing streak in a early morning matchup in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fourth quarter
I am going for it here.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
K'Waun Williams intercepts Lawrence and it looks the #Broncos are going to escapse London with a win.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Yes, they can.
Can the Broncos defense come up with the final stop?
TOUCHDOWN, @LataviusM‼️ pic.twitter.com/HvpNt4DXuQ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
GO LONG, @Kj_hamler!📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xZaqOTl4Ui— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
Wilson with a beauty to Hamler and the #Broncos are in business.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Touchdown Jaguars. #Broncos trail 16-14, XP pending. 3:54 to go.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Oh man. Wilson had Dulcich and Hamler running open down field and misses both.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Dre'Mont Jones and Bradley Chubb just did an awesome tea time celebration after Jones got the sack.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Playing well in front of the 18 family and friends in attendance today -- 16 of whom have never seen him play: https://t.co/ogedpbHBKr https://t.co/AGrhqiwkkL— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
The false starts have to stop.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Penalties slow another Broncos' drive. Broncos punt again.
Broncos force another Jaguars' punt. Defense has been great most of the day.
Third quarter
The offense does not keep it going as Wilson is sacked and the Broncos will punt.
Why does it always feel like Jeudy doesn't know where the ball is on these deep throws? Timing is almost always off.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Broncos defense forces another punt. Can the Denver offense keep it going?
.@Melvingordon25 for the lead!📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/m2zhosRLOe— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
Injury update: C Lloyd Cushenberry III has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/SRX3RDAdk1— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
That was the #Broncos' best drive of the season and it's not close.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
I thought the #Broncos were dead in the water down 10-0. I was ready to end their season. Now they lead 14-10 in the third quarter. What a response.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
THE. HAIR.@Greg_Dulcich | @budlight pic.twitter.com/FxoFh2H2AI— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
TOUCHDOWN, @Melvingordon25‼️ pic.twitter.com/rPrX4mzJpW— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
Touchdown #Broncos. This is only the second time this season the Broncos have scored two touchdowns in a game. Yes, you read that correctly.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Wilson and Dulcich have chemistry.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
A drive starting at the 2-yard-line? Shouldn't be an issue for this high-flying offense.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Bonitto with a strip sack and the #Broncos force a punt. Nice play by the rookie.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Broncos defense comes up big and tops the Jags. Denver will get the ball for the first time in the second half.
Jaguars on the move with the first drive of the second half.
Second quarter
The last thing you can do there is a take a sack.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Lloyd Cushenberry is hurt for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
#Broncos get the ball back with 1:01 before halftime. Plenty of time for this explosive offense.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
The Broncos have 10 penalties with 2 minutes left in the first half— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 30, 2022
You love to see it, @jerryjeudy 🤩📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/6oCyEdvZhf— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
And Jeudy scores on a sweep the next play. Good play design and call there. #Broncos have life in London. https://t.co/PdtgQI5azA— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Wilson finds an open Jeudy on third and seven and the #Broncos are at the Jaguars' 6.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
QB sneak on fourth and inches and the #Broncos get the first down.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Andrew Beck is down and hurt for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
A #Broncos first down! It's a miracle!— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Wow. #Broncos can't pick up anything on third and inches and have to punt. Then get a delay of game. So bad.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Broncos do nothing after the pick and will punt again. Broncos fans in London are unhappy.
.@jsimms1119 will take that. 👐📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xO9fHB9PD1— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
OUR BALL‼️ pic.twitter.com/hYloo5xHXq— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
Justin Simmons picks off Lawrence in the end zone. That was a big time play by Simmons.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
What a pick by Justin Simmons and the Broncos hold off the Jaguars inside the five-yard line.
That's a really bad PI call on Surtain.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Another penalty on Simmons, who had to grab Engram to keep from getting beat to the goal line.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 30, 2022
First quarter
This team is truly dreadful.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
The Broncos will punt once again. Nothing going on offense.
7-0 Jags. Big deficit early for Broncos.— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 30, 2022
Touchdown Jaguars. Kareem Jackson gets beat by Engram and the #Broncos trail early in London.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Russell Wilson is intercepted on his second throw of the game.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Wilson throws a pick and the Jaguars take over.
Jaguars forced to punt and we are still tied, nil-nil.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
And Wilson is sacked on third down and the #Broncos go three-and-out. They may be playing in London, but this is the same Broncos. https://t.co/Y8ztiq1rii— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2022
Broncos go three and out as Russell Wilson is sacked on third down.
Pregame
Today's kit 🤩#DENvsJAX 📸's » https://t.co/JRWuNENVp1 pic.twitter.com/nh5dfPCw97— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
👀 our inactives for #DENvsJAX. 📰 » https://t.co/ttmHFJYRJe pic.twitter.com/vlSFRtMikX— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022