The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as they host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m.

First quarter

Broncos defense holds the Colts down after one first down. Broncos will start drive on their own 14-yard line. 

Colts QB Matt Ryan is sacked by D.J. Jones on second down. 

Offense stalls in red zone and Denver settles for a field goal. McManus from 33-yards. 

Broncos offense is on the move. Big scramble by Russell Wilson to get Broncos into red zone.

Melvin Gordon does not fumble on his first carry.

Defense forces a 3-and-out on the first. Broncos offense set to take over after the punt.

Broncos start game on defense after winning toss and defer.

Pregame

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee and Broncos beat writer George Stoia bring you their insights for Broncos-Colts from Empower Field

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.