The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as they host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m.
First quarter
Broncos defense holds the Colts down after one first down. Broncos will start drive on their own 14-yard line.
D.J. Jones remains a monster for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Colts QB Matt Ryan is sacked by D.J. Jones on second down.
Offense stalls in red zone and Denver settles for a field goal. McManus from 33-yards.
💨💨💨@DangeRussWilson | @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/AKJeS3NULm— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022
Broncos offense is on the move. Big scramble by Russell Wilson to get Broncos into red zone.
Melvin Gordon does not fumble on his first carry.
Defense forces a 3-and-out on the first. Broncos offense set to take over after the punt.
Broncos start game on defense after winning toss and defer.
Pregame
🔒 in. pic.twitter.com/P6wsoeyf1L— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 6, 2022
Whole bunch of No. 30 Phillip Lindsay jerseys in the tailgate lots. One hour till kick. #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/RE9XHY7nH2— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 6, 2022
Billy Turner is set to make his #Broncos debut tonight. https://t.co/VP3BAM7Rdr— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2022