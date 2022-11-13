The Denver Broncos return from their bye week and travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Fourth quarter
Wilson is intercepted. The #Broncos lose.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Russell Wilson is strip sacked and the #Broncos recover.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
The #Broncos are moving.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Wilson scrambles to keep the drive alive.
Fourth down for the Broncos. This is pretty much the game.
Bullock is GOOD from 35 yards out.Broncos down 17-10 with one last shot. 2:59 left. One timeout plus the two-minute warning as stoppages at their disposal.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 13, 2022
Broncos call their second timeout with 3:08 to go. Titans face a third-and-7 at the Denver 17-yard line.Won't get another chance without a stop here.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 13, 2022
Denver does nothing with the turnover and will punt.
Titans fumble and Purcell recovers.The #Broncos have life.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
C Graham Glasgow (shoulder) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/GhcuXh1mDe— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
This is tough to watch, man.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Broncos begin the quarter with the ball. Offense has done nothing in the second half.
Third quarter
I think the #Broncos are cooked.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Broncos go it on fourth down and get it. Drive stays alive.
Graham Glasgow is down and hurt for the #Broncos. The injuries the offensive line are piling up.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Wilson is sacked again. But Broncos bailed out by a Titans holding penalty.
Titans runs a flea-flicker for a 63-yard touchdown. Wide open. And the #Broncos trail 13-10, XP pending.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Not sure what that playcall was from the Titans. If you're going to run it on third down, why would it not be with Henry?— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Nothing going for either team to start the second half. Punts.
Injury update: RT Billy Turner (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/fcKThzPaK7— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
Second quarter
Kareem Jackson gets beat in the end zone and the Titans score before the half.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
That was a helluva toe drag. #Broncos lead 10-7. https://t.co/yzjxZ8JbCw— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Russell Wilson with a near disaster of an interception on third down. Not sure why he didn't just throw that ball away. Regardless, #Broncos add a field goal and take a 10-0 lead.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Latavius Murray is the #Broncos best running back and it's not close, IMO.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Billy Turner is down and hurt for the #Broncos. The hits just keep coming, man.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Bonitto misses on the sack but Martin finishes it off and the #Broncos defense forces another three and out.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
And the Broncos defense forces a punt. Big plays by Nik Bonitto.
FIRST CATCH. FIRST TD. @jayvirg81 | 📺: CBSpic.twitter.com/sQlM7nt2ma— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
JALEN. VIRGIL. WELCOME. TO. THE. NFL.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
Jalen Virgil. 66-yard touchdown. Wow.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Well, no surprise here, but the #Broncos defense is playing lights out.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/7ma1YP0YHI— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
#Broncos forced to punt again. They have yet to cross midfield.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Broncos offense stalls again. Nothing going.
First quarter
Wilson is sacked on third down with no one open down field. #Broncos punt again.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Courtland Sutton makes a spectacular one-handed grab falling down! 😱📺: #DENvsTEN on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4IOGDX8TuC pic.twitter.com/cgoje3N2bT— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
Holy moly what a catch by Courtland Sutton.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Three first downs, five punts. Related... the Broncos' Under is 7-1— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) November 13, 2022
This game so far:Five drives. Five punts. Three combined first downs.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 13, 2022
Three and out for the Broncos.
Melvin Gordon fumbles but he's ruled down by contact...— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Ejiro Evero is in his BAG calling the defense today. Throwing a lot of different looks at the Titans and it's working.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Titans get one first down on second drive but the Denver defense forces a punt after that.
Broncos get one first down but are forced to punt after that.
Injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE to return in #DENvsTEN.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
Kendall Hinton. A #Broncos legend.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Jerry Jeudy is down on the field for the #Broncos and looks to be in some serious pain.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Denver forces a punt. The Broncos takes the field inside the 5-yard line after a great punt by Tennessee.
Jacob Martin gets a sack in his first game as a Bronco. But Denver was offsides.
Let’s football in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/jRFQbl8ffe— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
Pregame
LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/ot1HTNdqVB— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
I think this is by far the best press box view I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/lUUofXdMn6— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 13, 2022
👀 our inactives for #DENvsTEN. 📰 » https://t.co/Ns72AMin8V pic.twitter.com/ju4Q4zLeDy— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022