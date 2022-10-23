The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.

Fourth quarter

Now it's over 

Broncos still have life. Pick called back. 

Game over. Rypien is picked. Broncos lose.

Broncos stop the Jets and get the ball back. 80 yards to go for the Broncos. 

The pass falls incomplete on 4th and 3. Jets take over. 

Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming is down. 

The Jets tack on another field goal and the Broncos are down seven.

Justin Simmons drops a pick. Flag on the play gives the Jets a first down anyway.

Jets have moved into the Broncos side of the field. 

Broncos stall again and Denver will punt.

Jets hit a field goal to extend their lead. 

Third quarter

Rypien throws a pick and the Jets take over.

Broncos defense holds again and the Jets will punt.

Broncos punt again. 

Broncos force another Jets' punt. Denver's pass rush getting a ton of pressure on Wilson. 

Rypien is sacked and the Broncos will punt again. Nothing really happeing in the third quarter.

Jets move the ball a little but end up punting back to the Broncos.

Broncos have nothing going and punt on their first drive. 

Second quarter

McManus hits a 44-yard FG to give Broncos the lead. 

Broncos drive stalls and McManus back out for a FG. 

Rypien hits Jeudy for a big play. 46 yards and the Broncos are on the move. 

Broncos defense stops the Jets again and forces N.Y. to punt.

Brandon McManus misses a long field goal and the score remains 7-6. 

Broncos start next drive with great field position.

First quarter

Broncos get to Wilson again and force the Jets to punt. 

Ruling on the field stands and the Jets keep the ball.

Broncos challenging the play on the field of Zach Wilson being down by contact.

Denver inside the Jets' 10-yard line. Looking for a touchdown.

Broncos offense on the move. Running game working for Denver right now.

And the Broncos will punt again. Both sides struggling on offense.

Another punt coming up for the Jets. Broncos get the ball back.

After one first down, the Broncos will punt the ball back to the Jets. 

Brett Rypien hits Jerry Jeudy for a first down. 

Broncos force the Jets to punt on the first drive.

Pregame

