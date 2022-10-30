The Denver Broncos look to snap their four-game losing streak in a early morning matchup in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fourth quarter

Yes, they can.

Can the Broncos defense come up with the final stop?

Penalties slow another Broncos' drive. Broncos punt again.   

Broncos force another Jaguars' punt. Defense has been great most of the day.

Third quarter

The offense does not keep it going as Wilson is sacked and the Broncos will punt.

Broncos defense forces another punt. Can the Denver offense keep it going?

Broncos defense comes up big and tops the Jags. Denver will get the ball for the first time in the second half.

Jaguars on the move with the first drive of the second half.

Second quarter

Broncos do nothing after the pick and will punt again. Broncos fans in London are unhappy.

What a pick by Justin Simmons and the Broncos hold off the Jaguars inside the five-yard line.

First quarter

The Broncos will punt once again. Nothing going on offense. 

Wilson throws a pick and the Jaguars take over. 

Broncos go three and out as Russell Wilson is sacked on third down.

Pregame

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.