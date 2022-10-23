The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.
Second quarter
Jets rookie RB Breece Hall is being carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 23, 2022
Breece Hall is down for the Jets.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Attendance: 70,786No shows: 5,838— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
McManus hits a 44-yard FG to give Broncos the lead.
Broncos drive stalls and McManus back out for a FG.
Now that was an awesome play design from Hackett. #Broncos offense is moving.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Big play for @jerryjeudy. 🔥📺: #NYJvsDEN on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FWWyCS9aA1 pic.twitter.com/RB4H6IEOTf— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
Brett Rypien to Jerry Jeudy is the new John Elway to Rod Smith.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Rypien hits Jeudy for a big play. 46 yards and the Broncos are on the move.
Broncos defense stops the Jets again and forces N.Y. to punt.
McManus misses from 56.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Brandon McManus misses a long field goal and the score remains 7-6.
The Broncos just went an entire quarter without committing a penalty!!— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 23, 2022
Broncos start next drive with great field position.
First quarter
This sack celebration >>> 😅@TheOfficial_80 x #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/oIiff5sXx5— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022
Broncos get to Wilson again and force the Jets to punt.
Ruling on the field stands and the Jets keep the ball.
Hackett challenges the call on the field and I have no idea which way this is going to go.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Broncos challenging the play on the field of Zach Wilson being down by contact.
First TD in the orange & blue for @LataviusM!📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/usqcodrIxn— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022
Latavius Murray finds the end zone from two-yards out to finish what was maybe one of Denver's best offensive drives this season. McManus misses the XP. #Broncos 6, Jets 7— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
TOUCHDOWN, @LataviusM‼️ pic.twitter.com/zmnCrcfsa8— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022
Denver inside the Jets' 10-yard line. Looking for a touchdown.
Broncos offense on the move. Running game working for Denver right now.
Breece Hall does it again! 😱 @BreeceH 📺: #NYJvsDEN on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FWWyCS9aA1 pic.twitter.com/YyTvuJVl87— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
Breece Hall goes 62 yards and the Jets have an early lead in Denver.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Now it's K'Waun Williams down for the Broncos.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 23, 2022
And the Broncos will punt again. Both sides struggling on offense.
Jerry Jeudy is down for the #Broncos after taking a serious hit on a screen pass.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
Another punt coming up for the Jets. Broncos get the ball back.
After one first down, the Broncos will punt the ball back to the Jets.
Brett Rypien hits Jerry Jeudy for a first down.
Broncos force the Jets to punt on the first drive.
Pregame
Past 🤝 present@jsimms1119 x @SteveAtwater27 x DS49 pic.twitter.com/yc3tjXPhFo— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022
The Duke. The Sheriff. @ShannonSharpe. #BroncosCountry legends. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NICVZwMcmH— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022
Albert O. inactive for the second straight week. #Broncos. https://t.co/nWrY7kNMp9— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022
👀 our inactives for #NYJvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/Vy4VNQskjc pic.twitter.com/zP38863e3v— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022