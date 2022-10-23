The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.

Second quarter

McManus hits a 44-yard FG to give Broncos the lead. 

Broncos drive stalls and McManus back out for a FG. 

Rypien hits Jeudy for a big play. 46 yards and the Broncos are on the move. 

Broncos defense stops the Jets again and forces N.Y. to punt.

Brandon McManus misses a long field goal and the score remains 7-6. 

Broncos start next drive with great field position.

First quarter

Broncos get to Wilson again and force the Jets to punt. 

Ruling on the field stands and the Jets keep the ball.

Broncos challenging the play on the field of Zach Wilson being down by contact.

Denver inside the Jets' 10-yard line. Looking for a touchdown.

Broncos offense on the move. Running game working for Denver right now.

And the Broncos will punt again. Both sides struggling on offense.

Another punt coming up for the Jets. Broncos get the ball back.

After one first down, the Broncos will punt the ball back to the Jets. 

Brett Rypien hits Jerry Jeudy for a first down. 

Broncos force the Jets to punt on the first drive.

