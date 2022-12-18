The Denver Broncos looks to snap their five-game losing streak against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Empower Field. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.
Third quarter
Rypien to Jeudy, one of the best connections in the NFL.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
This @Marlon_Mack25 run + the extra point = a @Broncos lead 📺: #AZvsDEN on FOX📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/W6A4BDcRnV pic.twitter.com/MoVCAZ9D29— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
Touchdown #Broncos. A Christmas miracle.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Injury update: OL Tom Compton (back) is QUESTIONABLE to return.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2022
Murray breaks one, but Tom Compton is hurt on the play. At this point, I might be next up to play on the offensive line.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
It's 9-3. The #Broncos are not winning.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
McCoy headed to the locker room. Trace McSorley is in the game. https://t.co/iXQB76Z3b0— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Colt McCoy took a serious hit and is down for the Cardinals.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Second quarter
#Broncos trail 6-3 at half.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Rypien fumbles after being sacked for the sixth time in the half and the Cardinals recover at midfield. There are 34 seconds left and Arizona has two timeouts. What a disaster.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) December 18, 2022
Rypien has already been sacked five times in the first half.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
This game, unfortunately, is trending toward a Broncos-Colts type finish.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Elite safety 👏 pic.twitter.com/4kG8oOf7Dp— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
G Quinn Meinerz has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/TzwvuRx3Zd— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2022
DeShawn Williams credited with a sack there and that brings him to a career-high three sacks this year. He's had a good season. #Broncos— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
JJ Watt is terrorizing the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
We are tied at 3 in what can only be described as another exhilarating game at Mile High.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
First quarter
#Broncos unable to capitalize on the Simmons interception as McManus misses from 38. This team, man.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
McCoy gets rocked by Alex Singleton and Justin Simmons picks off McCoy. #Broncos in business.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
JJ Watt just crushed Brett Rypien.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Dalton Risner is coming out with an injury. Looks like they're looking at his left hand/arm.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
McManus makes a 52-yarder and the #Broncos lead 3-0.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Quinn Meinerz is hurt for the #Broncos. Just as Denver was really starting to move the ball.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Brett Rypien loves Jerry Jeudy.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Pregame
Stadium renovations have been atop of the Broncos' new owners to-do list since they bought the team in August. https://t.co/5lLaq9HzMx— The Denver Gazette (@DenverGazette) December 18, 2022
Bring ‘em out! pic.twitter.com/fzDoWS1w9G— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2022
G Dalton Risner & DT D.J. Jones are both ACTIVE for #AZvsDEN.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/Fct7T9Mmen pic.twitter.com/7es7kXluFb— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2022