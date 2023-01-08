The Denver Broncos wrap up a disappointing season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Empower Field. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.
Second quarter
That's the third three-and-out in the last four drives for the Broncos.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
Pass to Sutton broken up; Broncos settle for a field goal.14-10 Chargers, 2:46 2Q— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) January 8, 2023
January 8, 2023
OUR BALL! 🤠📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/6iNJqQKtqO— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Austin Ekeler fumbles near midfield and the Broncos recover.Still 14-7 Chargers— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) January 8, 2023
If the #Broncos don't take an offensive lineman in the draft, someone should probably be arrested.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Josey Jewell CLOBBERS Austin Ekeler— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 8, 2023
First quarter
Injury update: CB K’Waun Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
It's Freddie Swain returning the punt for the Broncos. He fumbles after not calling for a fair catch, but Denver recovers.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
All tied up. 🚂📺: CBS | @LataviusM pic.twitter.com/4AuvK6cPG6— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Touchdown #Broncos. Latavius Murray walks in from 2 yards out. Good drive from Denver. I've been impressed by Outten calling plays the past couple weeks.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Chargers march right down the field on the opening possession and score a touchdown. They look ready for the playoffs. Not sure how much we will see of Herbert today. #Broncos— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
#Broncos and #Chargers honoring Damar Hamlin after the opening kickoff today. pic.twitter.com/b2nMRInnvB— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Chargers call tails. It's heads. Broncos win toss and defer. Chargers get ball first. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 8, 2023
Pregame
A moment to cheer and support @HamlinIsland before #Broncos game #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/bEqXx4HN7f— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 8, 2023
👀 our inactives for #LACvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/iEYnOUyrJX pic.twitter.com/qXXcpx9igT— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
#BroncosCountry x #LoveForDamar pic.twitter.com/9XvB1YHyIY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023