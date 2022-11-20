The Broncos return home to face off with the rival Las Vegas Raiders and former head coach Josh McDaniels. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.
Overtime
Raiders win. Davante Adams wide open.
Raiders win the toss and will have the ball first.
Somebody does not have to win.
Fourth quarter
Why are the #Broncos throwing the ball????
Wilson throws on third down and Raiders will get one more chance.
Broncos force a punt and can ice the game with a couple first downs.
#Broncos add a field goal to make it 16-13.
It should be noted that I predicted a 16-16 tie in the @DenverGazette this week. It's 13-13 with less than 7 min to play.
Well, that's a massive penalty. Bassey called for holding on third and 12 and the Raiders get a first down.
Broncos had Raiders in third and long but a holding call give Vegas a first down.
Nothing for the Broncos on this drive. Wilson is sacked on third down and the Broncos will punt.
Raiders go three and out on their first drive of the fourth.
Third quarter
Maxx Crosby just ate Cam Fleming's lunch. Happens.
Nice throw and catch by Wilson and Sutton there. That's a big-time catch.
Good return by Montrell Washington. But Pat Surtain II DEFINITELY would have housed that return.
Raiders offense not doing much either. A flag on Adams pushed them back and the Broncos force a punt.
Not much for the Broncos offense on their second drive either. Third quarter continues to be a struggle.
Attendance: 69,094
No shows: 6,962
We are tied at 10.
Drive stalls for Raiders. Carlson hits a 52-yarder to tie game at 10.
Derrick Henry: no problem
Josh Jacobs: greatest running back ever
First drive of the second half is bad for the Broncos. Punt coming up.
Second quarter
Latavius Murray should get every touch in the second half.
Melvin Gordon fumbles. But the Broncos recover and looking to salvage three points
#Broncos at the Raiders' 4 after a 21-yard completion to Sutton and an 8-yarder to Saubert.
Broncos moving the ball again. Looking to score before halftime.
These last two penalties are the epitome of the Broncos and Raiders. Just dumb, dumb, dumb.
Not sure why Courtland Sutton felt the need to do that.
Broncos move backwards on this drive with two flags.
Injury update: DL D.J. Jones (hand) is QUESTIONABLE to return.
Davante Adams beats Surtain and Jackson for a Raiders touchdown.
Carr to Adams and the Raiders cut the Broncos' lead to 10-7.
Raiders offense on the move again. Jacobs keeps going.
Sutton drops a third down slant (pass was a little in front of him) and the #Broncos settle for a field goal. #Broncos lead 10-0.
Broncos' drive stalls. McManus hits a 48-yarder to make it 10-0.
Raiders miss a field goal and the #Broncos still lead 7-0.
Raiders come up short on a long third down. Field goal missed.
Broncos' Josey Jewell bring down Derek Carr for a sack.
First quarter
Jacobs continues to the move the ball down the field for the Raiders.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs finding some room against the Broncos defense.
Right up the middle. 🚂📺: FOX | @LataviusM pic.twitter.com/F2AI1nP7cb— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022
The #Broncos may never lose again.
Injury update: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE to return.
Broncos on the move in Klint Kubiak's first drive calling plays.
Broncos force a punt after the Raiders' drive stalls at the 39-yard line.
Injury update: DL Jonathan Harris (knee) is QUESTIONABLE to return in #LVvsDEN.
Broncos win coin toss and defer. Will start on defense.
Pregame
Broncos inactives for #LVvsDEN.
Locker room's ready for #ColorRush