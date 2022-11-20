The Broncos return home to face off with the rival Las Vegas Raiders and former head coach Josh McDaniels. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.

Overtime

Raiders win the toss and will have the ball first.

Fourth quarter

Wilson throws on third down and Raiders will get one more chance.

Broncos force a punt and can ice the game with a couple first downs.

Broncos had Raiders in third and long but a holding call give Vegas a first down. 

Nothing for the Broncos on this drive. Wilson is sacked on third down and the Broncos will punt. 

Raiders go three and out on their first drive of the fourth. 

Third quarter

Raiders offense not doing much either. A flag on Adams pushed them back and the Broncos force a punt. 

Not much for the Broncos offense on their second drive either. Third quarter continues to be a struggle.

Drive stalls for Raiders. Carlson hits a 52-yarder to tie game at 10. 

First drive of the second half is bad for the Broncos. Punt coming up. 

Second quarter

Melvin Gordon fumbles. But the Broncos recover and looking to salvage three points

Broncos moving the ball again. Looking to score before halftime.

Broncos move backwards on this drive with two flags. 

Carr to Adams and the Raiders cut the Broncos' lead to 10-7.

Raiders offense on the move again. Jacobs keeps going. 

Broncos' drive stalls. McManus hits a 48-yarder to make it 10-0.

Raiders come up short on a long third down. Field goal missed.

Broncos' Josey Jewell bring down Derek Carr for a sack.

First quarter

Jacobs continues to the move the ball down the field for the Raiders. 

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs finding some room against the Broncos defense. 

Broncos on the move in Klint Kubiak's first drive calling plays.

Broncos force a punt after the Raiders' drive stalls at the 39-yard line. 

Broncos win coin toss and defer. Will start on defense.

Pregame