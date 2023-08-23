ENGLEWOOD — As the coach and the quarterback man-hugged on the Broncos practice field Wednesday, a few hundred Broncomaniacs soaked in the Sean McVay-Matt Stafford bromance.

That could be us.

If Sean Payton and Russell Wilson are simpatico like the Rams, Broncos Country will be in love.

When the Broncos host a joint practice, the two-day affair often tells a ton about the state of the team. The 49ers came here a few years ago and whooped ’em. The 2019 Broncos later went 7-9. The Cowboys came here last year and whooped ’em. The Broncos later went 5-12.

This time, with the Rams and Broncos hitting each other at Centura Health Training Center, is different. The coach-quarterback combination for the Rams provides a lovely blueprint for the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson experiment.

Stafford joined the Rams after 12 seasons with the Lions. The Lions were all he knew. Wilson joined the Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seahawks. The Seahawks were all he knew.

After a 2-hour practice Wednesday, in which neither team dominated, I asked McVay how he made it work with Stafford so quickly. The Rams won a Super Bowl in their first season together.

“Connecting. Communicating. Building a rapport,” McVay said.

“We all know the quarterback is the most important spot,” he said. “You want to make sure you’re building a system that accentuates their skill sets and things they’re comfortable with.”

Since Payton got here, he’s made life comfortable for Wilson and uncomfortable for almost everyone else. Committed $139 million to linemen Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in order to protect Russ. Blamed Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 disaster, not Russ. And it should surprise no one if the Broncos make a play for unhappy Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Let Russ relax is the new let Russ cook.

What I watched Wednesday was a quarterback utterly in control of his offense, totally comfy in the pocket, having a ball in the Colorado sunshine. But enough about Matthew Stafford.

“They've got a bunch of great guys,” Stafford said about the Broncos defense. “Their guys get around the quarterback and say, ‘Sorry, man, I didn’t mean to get close to you.’”

Stafford’s two seasons with McVay resulted in the top-two completion percentages of his career. During their Super Bowl season, Stafford tied a career-high with 41 touchdown passes.

Watch him up close and you gain a real appreciation for the 35-year-old Stafford. What a player. Outside the top half-dozen stars, the Rams look awfully thin — similar to the Broncos.

Stafford said the Broncos defense is familiar, since Broncos coordinator Vance Joseph is a former coordinator in the NFC West: “Obviously Vance is here. … There’s still some similarities in some of their pass-down coverage looks. The first- and second-down looks are different.”

No team has faced Wilson more than the Rams, a former adversary in the NFC West. Wilson’s Seahawks faced the Rams 21 times — eight wins, 13 losses. His 4,518 passing yards are his most against any team. Same for his 16 interceptions. Russ knows the Rams. The Rams know Russ. The goal for the Wilson-Payton pairing, McVay said, is for two to become one.

“When you get it to where your quarterback is an extension of the coaching staff — like (Payton) had with Drew (Brees) for a number of years — that’s what you’re hunting for,” McVay said. "That’s what we have for Matthew here. I’m sure it will be the same for Russ.”

I am definitely not sure it will be the same for Russ. The Sean Payton Broncos are not what he signed up for in Denver. He signed up for the Nathaniel Hackett Broncos, who bent over sideways to keep Russ happy. Payton bends over sideways for no one. He’s the captain now.

I asked McVay what Broncos fans should expect from a Payton-coached Broncos team.

“Physical and mental toughness. Discipline. Guys that play with an edge,” McVay said. "What I’ve always appreciated about Sean is… they had different ways to win each week. He played to the strengths of his team and how they matched up to the opponent. He’s a guy that sees the game from an all-22 lens. He has complete control over everything his team is doing.

“There’s an identity that you have tremendous respect for on a Sean Payton-coached team. I think that’s what you’re going to see from these guys.”

We’ll see. The Broncos close the preseason Saturday against the Rams and open the regular season Sept. 10 vs. the Raiders and Sept. 17 vs. the Commanders. They need to be 2-0.

When Stafford arrived in L.A., he told reporters that McVay allowed the quarterback to use some of his “snap count stuff” from his years with the Lions. “But for the vast majority of it,” he said then, the offense was McVay’s offense. The Broncos' offense will be Payton’s offense.

“I want to be the best version of me,” Wilson said Wednesday.

For the Rams, McVay is 37 years old, Stafford 35.

For the Broncos, Payton is 59, Wilson 34.

The Broncos will pay Payton $90 million over five years, an average of $18 million, according to The Denver Gazette’s Woody Paige. The Rams pay McVay $14 million per year, per reports.

The Kroenke family owns the Rams. The Walton-Penner group owns the Broncos. Rob Walton and Stan Kroenke are related through marriage, as you’ve heard, so the Broncos-Rams joint practices "also made sense from an ownership perspective, because both owners are pretty close,” Payton said Wednesday.

Fingers crossed the quarterback-coach combo in Denver becomes as close as the quarterback-coach dynamic in Los Angeles. It’s a joint effort.