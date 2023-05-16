The Denver Broncos second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. has agreed to contract terms and will sign his deal Tuesday, his agent Richard Roberts told The Denver Gazette.

Mims, a wide receiver, was taken out of Oklahoma with the No. 63 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Sources say he will get a four-year, $6.07 million deal with a $1.41 million signing bonus, and the first two years will be guaranteed.

Mims caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards at Oklahoma last season. In three seasons with the Sooners, he had 123 receptions for 2,398 yards.

The signing of Mims would leave tight end Drew Sanders as the only member of Denver's five-man draft class as yet to sign. The Broncos already have signed cornerback Riley Moss, a third-round pick, safety JL Skinner, a sixth-round selection, and center Alex Forsyth, a seventh-round pick.