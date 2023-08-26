Marvin Mims Jr. is a second-round pick who may soon be relied upon as a second target in the Denver offense.

He caught a pair of passes in the Broncos' 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, but it was his second catch, through a pass interference penalty as he was falling to the ground, that brings the most excitement for an organization losing wideouts by the day.

Luckily for the Broncos, he was okay after being victim to a facemask penalty that got Rams' Tre Tomlinson ejected as part of an end-around play.

Jerry Jeudy was lost for multiple weeks to a right hamstring injury in practice on Thursday. Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles earlier in camp and K.J. Hamler is still off the roster after his release due to a heart condition.

It opens the door for Mims to parlay his success as a junior at Oklahoma — 1,083 yards and six touchdowns — into a quick start with the Broncos. He missed the Broncos' first preseason game after being cleared for his own hamstring injury and caught a ball for eight yards in the second.

Coach Sean Payton brought up Mims as a beneficiary of preseason playing time before Saturday's win. It was a needed spotlight after early struggles for the rookie in camp.

"He was hurt the first couple of weeks of camp, but since he has been back, we have been impressed with him," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi told reporters during the week. "Hopefully, he keeps developing and keeps performing as he has. We are really optimistic about him."

Payton has been known in his career to elevate skill positions.

He has even used Michael Thomas — an All-Pro and record-setting wideout under his watch — to teach Courtland Sutton tricks of the position in his system.

Brandin Cooks, Jimmy Graham and Alvin Kamara highlight other skill players who thrived under Payton. Former Saint Marquez Callaway had his best year under the head coach before making his way to Denver to reunite this offseason.

Albert Okwuegbunam's seven catches for 109 yards further the team's potential depth to replace the missing wideouts from the tight end slot. Lil'Jordan Humphrey made his own case for roster depth with four catches for 57 yards.

Mims is the key, though, if the Broncos want to make it through the first games of the year sans Jeudy and friends.