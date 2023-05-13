CENTENNIAL • Not many second-round picks have more than a dozen media members standing outside their locker after a practice in mid-May.

But on a team that drafted just five players a few weeks ago and none in the first round, all eyes are on second-round wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. at the Broncos’ rookie minicamp this weekend at Dove Valley.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mims said. “Just to be here, it feels surreal. Time to take care of business and do what I can.”

After three years at Oklahoma, Mims is also the rare second-round pick that’s got a handful of talented, experienced players in front of him on the depth chart for now. Mims projects as someone who can play at multiple receiver spots and will be another weapon for coach Sean Payton to use in a wide receiver room that already includes Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Marquez Callaway.

“My No. 1 thing is to learn the ins and outs of the NFL game,” Mims said. “Being around those guys, it’s something that I’m actually looking forward to. There’s just so much to learn from being here. I’m just trying to take it all in.”

The only thing Mims has missed in his short time with the Broncos is a call from his quarterback. Mims said he was on the phone with the Broncos when Russell Wilson gave him a call and had to let it go to voicemail, but he said he caught up with Wilson a few hours later.

“(I'm) just looking forward to playing with him, one of the greatest quarterbacks in our game,” Mims said.

Despite racking up just under 2,400 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in three full seasons with the Sooners, Mims will play his entire rookie season at 21 years old as one of the youngest players selected in this year’s draft. He’s also someone who has a habit of making an impact early on.

In 2020 as an 18-year-old true freshman, Mims played in 11 games for OU, leading the team with 610 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, despite starting just one game. The following two seasons are when his big play ability showed up, as he averaged more than 20 yards per reception in back-to-back seasons and last season finished 19th in the country in receiving yards.

But even if Mims takes some time to work his way into Payton’s offense, he wasn’t drafted just for his receiving ability. Payton said after drafting him that Mims was one of the two elite punt returners available, and there’s a good chance he has a big role on special teams.

“Really, it’s just kinda the scheme and trusting yourself and others around you,” Mims said of his punt-returning abilities. “It’s something that I’ve done since my freshman year in college and since that moment, (my ability) has grown so much, just like my confidence in myself to do it. It’s different. You’re back there by yourself — guys (are) running full speed at you wanting to knock your head off.”

Mims admitted he had a sense early on at Oklahoma that he had a shot to be an NFL player, but only now that he’s in a professional locker room has it truly hit him.

“It’s been weird,” Mims said. “I’d say it didn’t really set in until I got here. After the draft, it was cool for like that weekend, and then Monday hits, and I’m just sitting around, just waiting and training. To get here, you actually start feeling it.”