Pardon Broncos players if they do a lot of looking up before and during Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

For their first and only preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos will unveil more than $100 million of stadium improvements. The most spectacular is a massive new video board, which is the tallest and fifth-largest overall in the NFL.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but I’m actually very interested in it and to see what it looks like,’’ said safety Caden Sterns.

Other players are interested as well as many fans. And when Broncos players run out of the tunnel before Saturday’s game, a special video will be shown to christen the new board.

On Friday, members of the media were given a tour of some of the stadium improvements. And there was plenty to see.

The Walton-Penner family ownership group that took over last August has wasted little time in undertaking the most extensive improvement campaign since the stadium opened in 2001. In addition to the adding of the new video board, all of the about 130 stadium suites have been renovated, there are new LED boards on the concourses, there are new concession areas with new food items, the team store has been expanded by 25 percent, and a brand-new Breckenridge Bourbon Club has been opened for high-end fans.

“The fans we think are really going to love these improvements and have a great time experiencing them,’’ said Broncos president Damani Leech.

The crowning jewel is the video board, which measures 72 feet high by 225 feet wide. Leech said the only bigger ones in the NFL are at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Next to the video board is signage on the right of the three Super Bowls the Broncos have won and to the left the numbers the team has retired. They are 7 for John Elway, 18 for Frank Tripucka and Peyton Manning and 44 for Floyd Little.

Asked how much of the more than $100 million was spent on the video board, Leech said, “A decent chunk is what I would say.”

Leech said overall construction began in January and that the new ownership group was determined to have the improvements done by Saturday’s game. When asked Friday morning when everything was completed, he said, “Five minutes ago.”

“When we started beginning talking to architects and contractors, they said, ‘This is really a two-year process,’’’ Leech said. “And the answer from ownership was, ‘Just get it done for next season.’ So quite the sprint that we’re finishing up right now.”

All the stadium suites were completely redone with the exception of the seats and windows.

Fans can watch the action on some of the new LED boards on the concourse. And when they are at the concession stand, they will see some new menu items. Among them are Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese, Souvenir Football Monster Chicken Nachos, Grain Bowl, Colorado Tater Keg and Brunch Banh Mi. For dessert, selections include Little Man Ice Cream Sandwich and Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream, an alcohol-infused treat.

There will be budget items available as well. Broncos officials say prices have been lowered to $5 for water, sodas, popcorn, nachos, hot dogs and pretzels.

For high-end fans, there is the new Breckinridge Brewery Bourbon Club, a 10,000-square foot private club. About 350 fans will pay about $1,000 per game for a lower-level ticket and to gain entrance to the luxurious area for all-inclusive servings of food and drinks, including some special bourbons. There is a waiting list this season for interested fans.

The expanded team store will be open to all fans. It had a grand opening on Friday, and there are plenty of new items available, including an authentic Broncos “Snowcapped” alternate helmet selling for $424.99.

Leech said owner Carrie Walton Penner wanted local artists to contribute to stadium improvements. So there are murals on concourses, including one that features some of the Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The priority of the ownership has been to upgrade our stadium here and do it in a way that’s going to provide a meaningful fan and game-day experience for all of Broncos country,’’ Leech said.

With the Broncos having spent so much money, that does beg the question as to how long they will continue to play at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have been open about looking into building a new stadium.

“That’s a separate issue,’’ Leech said. “It’s really a testament to ownership. They’re making this commitment to this stadium only for the near and the immediate term. And what we do in the long-term is separate to that.”

Leech said talk about thinking about building a new stadium is still in the “first quarter.”

For the very immediate future, first-year coach Sean Payton will make his Broncos preseason debut two weeks before Denver opens the regular season at home Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’ll be good to play in front of our home fans and get a feel for our locker room,’’ Payton said. “We all like routine, so once you do it, you can feel like you’re used to it. I look forward to it.”

Payton said he had planned to brief players, namely those who are new to the Broncos, about basic things such as where to park at the stadium and how to get to the locker room.

Sterns is entering his third season, so he knows about that stuff. But he’s excited to be back in front of the home fans after the Broncos played their first two preseason games on the road.

“It’s fun always to have the season opener,’’ he said. “It’s always good to be in front of your home crowd with people rooting for you and just the atmosphere, for sure.”

Now the atmosphere might be even better. A new video board and other improvements certainly could help.