Fiesta Bowl Football

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes greets Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

If the Broncos reach out to Jim Harbaugh again, the Michigan coach will listen.

Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one, according to a report Monday in The Athletic. The media outlet cited “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, who certainly is available for a phone call after No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

The Broncos already made contact with Harbaugh about their coaching vacancy, according to a report on NBC. Denver needs a coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett last week.

