If the Broncos reach out to Jim Harbaugh again, the Michigan coach will listen.
Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one, according to a report Monday in The Athletic. The media outlet cited “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, who certainly is available for a phone call after No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos already made contact with Harbaugh about their coaching vacancy, according to a report on NBC. Denver needs a coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett last week.