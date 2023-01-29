There could be a few candidates added to the Broncos' coaching search.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan are all rumored to be new candidates for Denver's opening. This comes after the Broncos seemingly missed on a few of their top targets.

The original eight candidates were as follows: Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Saints coach Sean Payton, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell and former Stanford coach David Shaw. Harbaugh turned them down — twice. Payton never got asked for a second interview. Ryans is the favorite to land in Houston. Quinn decided to return to Dallas. And Evero, Morris, Caldwell and Shaw were all told by the Broncos they were going in a different direction.

That leaves the Broncos with limited options. Maybe they'll circle back to Payton or try Harbaugh a third time. But it appears as though they will widen their candidate pool with Kafka, Gannon and Callahan.

Denver is familiar with Gannon and Callahan, with each interviewing for the job a year ago. But if the Broncos want to interview either, they may have to wait until after the Super Bowl if the Eagles and Bengals both win on Championship Sunday. Kafka, though, could interview this week with the Giants having already been eliminated.

All three are highly-regarded in NFL circles — each have interviewed for other head coach openings this cycle. But none of have previous head coach experience, which is likely why they were left off Denver's original list.