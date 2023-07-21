At least Sean Payton now is coaching in a different conference than Kyle Shanahan.

Kyle is the son of legendary Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and is entering his seventh season as coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Between 2017 and 2021, Kyle was in the NFC battling Payton, who was then coaching the New Orleans Saints and long has been a good friend of Mike’s. The teams split two matchups during that time.

Payton is now in his first season with Denver. When it was mentioned to Mike Shanahan it’s good that Payton at least now is in the AFC, he said, “You’re exactly right.”

Payton, a 1987 graduate, and Shanahan, a 1974 graduate, both attended Eastern Illinois and played quarterback. And Shanahan, Denver's coach from 1995-2008, long has been paying attention to Payton’s career.

“I’ve always thought the world of Sean,’’ he said. “Sean was a very successful quarterback (at Eastern Illinois), and I followed his career as an assistant coach since he was at Eastern Illinois. I followed him as an assistant with the Giants and with Dallas. I’ve watched him throughout his career as a head coach. He’s very sharp, and that’s one of the reasons why he turned the Saints around.”

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons before he took off last season to serve as a Fox NFL studio analyst and then was hired by Denver in February. Payton’s New Orleans tenure included winning Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season and facing a Mike Shanahan team just once, a 34-32 loss to the Broncos in 2008.

Shortly after Payton was hired, the coach tweeted a photo of him standing underneath a Shanahan’s Steakhouse sign in Denver. He tweeted, “Not bad for a couple of EIU Panthers QBs.”

Since Payton, 59, was hired, Shanahan, 70, who has continued to live in the Denver area, has kept in regular contact with the head coach. The two had dinner in the late spring.

“I’ve talked to him a number of times,’’ Shanahan said. “He’s a good friend. We had dinner over at Shanahan’s and I spent a little time with him, and we had a good evening.”

The two soon might see more of each other. Shanahan is hoping to attend training camp, which gets underway in earnest Friday, July 28, with the first of 12 practice sessions open to fans.

“I’ll probably stop by,’’ Shanahan said. “I know Sean, of course, and I also know (owner and CEO) Greg Penner. So I just root for the Broncos with all the history there. I think they’ve got a good chance to do some good things, so I’m looking forward to watching one of their practices. Sean’s a guy that I think people will really enjoy and they’ll see what type of coach he is.”

Denver will play at San Francisco in the second preseason game Aug. 19, but the teams don’t meet in the regular season. It was suggested to Shanahan he might like a rematch of Super Bowl XXIV between the 49ers and Broncos in January 1990.

“That’d be nice,’’ he said.

Shanahan didn’t like the result of that game, with the 49ers winning 55-10 when he was the Broncos quarterbacks coach. But he obviously would have no problem with another 49ers win over the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

***

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

WHAT I’M THINKING

—You better believe Denver’s Javonte Williams is paying close attention to the running back market and all the backs complaining about depleted salaries. Williams, a second-round pick in 2021, signed a four-year, $8.65 contract that runs through 2024. He will be eligible after this season for a contract extension. The first order of business is for Williams to show he’s fully healthy after suffering a serious knee injury last October. If his season goes well, the current market suggests contract negotiations will be interesting.

—The Broncos should bring in a veteran kicker for training camp to compete with Elliott Fry in the battle to replace Brandon McManus. Fry will be 29 in December, and he’s only managed to get into three regular-season games, playing one apiece for Atlanta, Cincinnati and Kansas City. In those three games, he missed two extra points (out of seven attempts). He at least was 5 of 6 on field-goal attempts, including a pair of 44-yarders.

***

WHAT I’M HEARING

—Among former Broncos coaches who are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, longtime Denver defensive coordinator Joe Collier considers Mike Shanahan more worthy than the late Dan Reeves.

“Mike Shanahan was a heck of a coach,’’ Collier, who coached alongside Shanahan when he was a Broncos assistant and offensive coordinator from 1984-87 and served under Reeves from 1981-88. “I would put Mike Shanahan in ahead (of Reeves).”

Shanahan won both of his Super Bowl appearances with Denver, while Reeves lost all three of his Broncos appearances in addition to one with Atlanta. And Collier doesn’t deny there is another reason he prefers Shanahan over Reeves. “Well, he fired me,’’ he said.

—When he wasn’t involved in team activities and when the weather cooperated, Broncos rookie cornerback Art Green sought to make the most out of being in Denver from mid-April to mid-June for offseason workouts.

“When it didn’t rain, it was beautiful,’’ said Green, who is from the St. Louis area. “I went fishing. I went hiking. Denver looks fake sometimes. It’s beautiful out there.”

***

WHAT I’M SEEING

—Broncos backup quarterback Jared Stidham has had some impressive mentors in his short career. As a rookie with New England in 2019, he played behind Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and was named MVP three times. In 2020 with the Patriots, he backed up Cam Newton, who won the MVP and went to the Super Bowl with Carolina in the 2015 season. Last year, he played behind four-time Pro Bowl selection Derek Carr in Las Vegas. Now, he’s backing up Russell Wilson, who won a Super Bowl and made nine Pro Bowls with Seattle.

—Mostly gone are the days when NFL teams traveled for training camp. Only Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh now have camps away from team facilities. The only teams holding camps out of state are the Cowboys in Oxnard, Calif., and the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C. But the Panthers, who play in Charlotte, do represent both North and South Carolina.