ENGLEWOOD - So much for Russell Wilson having had a disastrous first season with the Broncos. On Friday, he heard 70 yards worth of cheers.

During the first practice of training camp open to fans at the Centura Health Training Center, Wilson took off down the field on a run. Players weren’t in pads and there is no tackling of quarterbacks in practices, but that didn’t matter as Wilson kept on running down the left sideline to the goal line.

“I think as a leader you always want to finish, no matter if it’s 80 yards, 20 yards, 75 yards, no matter what,’’ Wilson said.

During the 70-yard jaunt, Wilson soaked in the cheers from fans.

“It’s nothing better than seeing the fans out here,’’ he said of the more than 2,500 on hand, with capacity being limited this year to 3,000.

It was the first time Wilson had played before fans since the final game of his disappointing 2022 season. After making the Pro Bowl in nine of 10 seasons for Seattle, he was dealt to the Broncos in March 2022 for a bevy of draft picks and signed a five-year, $245-million extension. And he had, by far, a career-low passer rating of 84.4 and Denver went just 5-12.

Not surprisingly, on Friday Wilson once again was asked about what happened in 2022.

“Last year’s last year,’’ he said. “It wasn’t anything that I ever wanted in terms of the expectations of how I expect to play every day.”

But Wilson believes things are now looking up. His new head coach is Sean Payton, who developed a reputation as a quarterback guru for his longtime work in New Orleans with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. The fans are seemingly on Wilson’s side. And he looks to be more mobile than last season.

Wilson, who turns 35 in November, said he had the best offseason ever working out and that he feels “better than ever.” Wilson is still listed at the 215 pounds he was last season, but it is apparent he has dropped a number of pounds. Nevertheless, it is a well-guarded secret what he now weighs.

“I don’t know,’’ he said. “I’m just ready to play football. I’m not worried about the numbers of that. I think that the biggest thing for me is I feel great, I feel confident in what I’m doing, I feel strong, I feel fast. I really worked on just everything.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Payton also hasn’t revealed Wilson’s weight. But he likes what he has seen from his quarterback.

“He looks like he’s in really good shape,’’ Payton said. “I don’t have a really good recall of his weight a year ago. … He looks good. He’s moving around well, and I don’t know what his weight is particularly. I could guess. But I know it was what we wanted when we left for the summer break (after spring drills).”

Wilson looked heavier last season than he had in previous years and that affected his mobility. He vows in 2023 to be quicker on his feet.

“I’m trying to get moving for you,’’ Wilson said. “It’s going to be a great year. A great year.”

Wilson had an uneven practice Friday throwing the ball as left tackle Garret Bolles was getting rest due to Payton using load management.And right tackle Mike McGlinchey was out due for a personal reason. But the QB showed off his mobility during the workout.

Payton said he’s “comfortable when I see him taking off.” After all, Wilson had 849 yards rushing for Seattle in 2014 and as recently as 2021 had 513 for the Seahawks. He had 277 last season for Denver.

“I played against Russell in Seattle and he ran a lot against us then, so obviously I hope he does it for us here,’’ said Broncos defensive end Zach Allen, who played for Arizona, a Seattle rival in the NFC West, from 2019-22.

How Wilson plays is the biggest issue facing the Broncos in 2023. Payton is figuring he will do well enough for Denver to make the playoffs.

Payton told USA Today this week he is “going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team.” Wilson embraces such talk.

“That’s a statement we all know that we want to do,’’ said Wilson, who made the playoffs in eight of his 10 Seattle seasons, with one Super Bowl win and another appearance in the big game. “We put on our cleats and put on our pads and train as hard as we do every day because we want to be the best in the world.”

If Wilson can lead the Broncos to the playoffs, one only can imagine the cheers he will hear.