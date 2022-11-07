ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and his family spent his week off in Vail, as the first-year head coach hoped to find some answers to Denver's problems in the mountains.

"It was absolutely beautiful," Hackett said of his trip. "We stayed here in Colorado and absolutely loved it. The kids had a great time, and now we’re back to work. It was, "Hi, I’m your dad.’ Then, ‘Alright, I’m gone. See you in nine weeks.'"

Hackett and the Broncos have nine weeks to turn their season around, which has been a disaster through the first eight games, sitting at 3-5. Four of their five losses have been by one score, with the Broncos continuing to fail to win close games.

But there is optimism in Denver, after the Broncos beat the Jaguars in London ahead of their bye week. And now, after a week off, their focus has shifted to the second half of the season.

“It’s a new season — nine games. Everything is ahead of us," Hackett said. "In this league, to be able to get to where you want to go, you have to win a bunch of games in a row, whether it’s in the beginning or whether it’s in the end. To put yourself in a position to get to the playoffs, you have to win, and you have to win a bunch of them. We have nine games available to us."

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Broncos have just an 8% chance to make the playoffs and are projected to finish the season 7-10. Currently, the Broncos sit two games back of a wildcard spot, behind the Chargers (5-3), Patriots (5-4), Bengals (5-4), Colts (3-5-1) and Browns (3-5). Denver is third in the AFC West, ahead of only the Raiders (2-6).

It's not impossible the Broncos make the playoffs, but it will be difficult. According to Tankathon, the Broncos have the 17th toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, with tough tests against the Chiefs and Ravens, and easier matchups with the Panthers and Cardinals remaining.

But to make a push the Broncos likely need to at minimum go 5-4 in their final nine games. And they believe they can do that.

"You tell the guys — you tell them before the season starts — we’re going to need everybody in this room at some point," safety and team captain Justin Simmons said. "Once you kind of get to the halfway point of the season, in some way, shape, form, or fashion, that always plays itself into fruition. A lot of the guys understand that now. You can see the accountability factor kind of kick in.

"It’s going to be a great push to close out the second half of the season."

So while it may not have been the start the Broncos wanted — or needed — they still have a belief that things can change in the last nine games.

"We have nine games left," Hackett said. "It’s a big season and a long season ahead."