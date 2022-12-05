ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett knows he sounds like a broken record.
Each Monday, the Broncos coach is asked why his offense continues to struggle, ranking last in scoring offense (13.8 points per game), last in red zone offense (37.5%), 30th in third down percentage (27.4%) and 27th in total offense (315.2 yards per game). And each week, Hackett's answer is the same.
The Broncos have to be better on third down.
"Unfortunately, I continue to say this, but it does come down to the third down," Hackett said. "Look at what stalls our drives, especially this past game when we had manageable third downs. We have to find a way to convert those, whether we have to take off and run, whether we have to do completely different schemes, whether we have to get all kinds of — we have to evaluate everything and try to find a way to convert to continue those drives to be able to get points."
On Sunday against the Ravens, the Broncos were 2 of 12 on third down, which is largely why they failed to reach the end zone or the red zone. In the past, Denver was mostly bad on third down because it was bad on first and second down, forcing third and longs. But in Baltimore, the Broncos' first six third down attempts were five yards or shorter and only converted one of those opportunities.
Hackett explained in those situations they try balance of attacking down field versus taking what the defense gives them. And while it may not seem like it, they're often looking for big plays.
"It’s that chess match of being aggressive, but smart and efficient at the same time," Hackett said. “As we look at it, we always want to stay out of third down if we can. A lot of our drives that we have scored on have been big plays, whether we have gotten a pass or a chunk yard on a play-pass, or whether we have run the ball to try to set something up to be able to create the play-pass... We’re never really looking to say, ‘We want to get three yards, three yards and be third-and-four.’ We’re always trying to look for that explosive play down the field."
Hackett and the Broncos have only five games remaining to figure it out, and that may still not be enough to save his job. But Hackett isn't one to give up, as he hopes to somehow turn this offense around — in all phases — before season's end.
"We should be more efficient across the board," Hackett said. "We should be better at running the ball, throwing the ball, everything."