ENGLEWOOD — In Melvin Gordon's eight years in the NFL, he's never been benched.

That was until Monday night against the Chargers. Gordon didn't play a snap after the first quarter, standing on the sidelines with his helmet off. He rushed three times for eight yards and was replaced by Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.

It was clear Gordon was frustrated by the decision, as ESPN continually showed Gordon on the sidelines. And after the game, Gordon expressed his displeasure with the situation telling NFL Network, "I don't know why I wasn't out there, you and me are both kind of clueless about that... I'm sure there will be a conversation that's had."

According to coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon wasn't injured, but instead they didn't have enough plays for Gordon and opted for Murray, who rushed 15 times for 66 yards.

“The first quarter — he was in on the second quarter, and in the third quarter, we didn’t have a lot of football plays. We were going three and out," Hackett said. "Our plan was to get into manageable third-down situations to be able to move the ball and control clock. We did and we just didn’t convert on third down. When you are 29 percent on third-down, that’s a hard recipe for success. When it comes to the running back play, we need to look at that and sit there and say — if somebody’s doing a really good job, and I think Latavius was doing a fine job, he had the opportunity to go another series. Then we just didn’t have a lot of plays. We want all those guys, we need all those guys, and we have to be sure they are all on field."

As for the conversation Gordon mentioned, Hackett said that will happen this week. And it will be interesting to see how both sides handle that conversation, with some wondering if Gordon's time in Denver is coming to an end.

"We have a very good relationship and want to be sure that we’re crystal clear on everything and that he knows where I stand," Hackett said. "I’ve always liked those awkward conversations and always want to be upfront and honest with everybody. Melvin didn’t do anything wrong. He didn’t. We just didn’t have a lot of plays, and in the end, he didn’t get the reps that he wanted. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there helping with his team. We’ll sit down and we’ll have conversation."

Part of the hesitation to play Gordon likely comes from Gordon's recent history of fumbling. Gordon has put the ball on the ground four times already this season, including one that was returned for a touchdown against the Raiders.

Moving forward, Gordon's role is unclear and he could be on the trading block with the Nov. 1 trade deadline quickly approaching.