DENVER — The Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced Monday.
Hackett, who was hired in January, lasted only 15 games in Denver, posting a 4-11 record. The firing comes after Denver's worst loss of the season, losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg has been named the interim head coach. Rosburg was hired by Hackett in September to help Hackett with clock management.
Hackett's the first coach in franchise history not to make it through one season as the head coach. And he's the 19th head coach to be fired or resign during or after his first season in the NFL since 1994. He is only the fourth head coach to be fired during his first season, joining Urban Meyer in Jacksonville (2021), Pete McCulley in San Francisco (1978) and John Whelchel in Washington (1949).
We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022
Hackett's downfall in Denver was a failure to spark the Broncos offense, which is ranked as the worst in the league in several categories including points per game. Previously the Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-21, Hackett was specifically hired to help the Broncos score more points, which has been an issue since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16. The first-year head coach not only failed to do that, but has done so an unprecedented level.
"I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future," Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."