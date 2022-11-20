DENVER — Coach Nathaniel Hackett won't be calling plays for the Broncos Sunday against the Raiders, or the rest of the season.
Hackett is handing over the offensive play-calling duties to quarterback coach Klint Kubiak, the Gazette confirmed Sunday morning. The change comes with Hackett's offense being abysmal through nine games, as the Broncos sit at 3-6. Denver is currently last in the league in scoring offense, averaging 14.6 points per game.
Hackett and the Broncos hope this will spark their stagnant offense, as Kubiak is a respected and experienced playcaller. Kubiak called plays for the Vikings last season, which averaged 425 yards and 25 points per game. Kubiak is also the son of former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, who led Denver to Super Bowl 50.