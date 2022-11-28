ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett knows he’s failed to reach expectations in his first year as the Broncos head coach.

Hackett has been heavily criticized this season, as the Broncos sit at 3-8 and essentially eliminated from playoff contention. Things haven’t gone to plan, especially on offense, which is supposed to be Hackett’s area of expertise. And many in Broncos Country called for Hackett to be fired after another embarrassing loss Sunday in Carolina.

“Nobody is as frustrated as I am,” Hackett said Monday. “This is not where we wanted to be at this time in the season. None of us thought it was going to be like this and that responsibility is fully on me. I want to be the one that can do everything to help this football team because we, as a group, have to come together and find a way to win a football game. We can’t play the way that we played (Sunday) and expect to win a football game. It starts with me from practice preparation and every single thing that we do. I’m the most frustrated. I think that our fans are great. They want to win, just like we all do. I don’t blame them for being frustrated.

"For me, all I know is to work and put my head down with our staff. I believe in this staff, and I believe in these players. We have to get better plays and better execution across the board.”

Some speculated Hackett might be fired as soon as Monday following the loss. But with six games still remaining, there is little reason to fire him this early. If Hackett is let go in-season, the only benefit would be to do so with two weeks remaining due to the league rule that allows teams to start interviewing head coaching candidates starting the final two weeks of the regular season if they fired their head coach in-season. Otherwise, there’s no real advantage.

Still, it’s clear Hackett’s seat is hot and a change could happen at any moment. And Hackett seems to know that, trying to find answers as to why this season has been a disaster under his watch.

“We need to continue to look at ourselves individually,” Hackett said. “It starts with me and goes to the coaches and the players to see how we can improve. It’s not just one guy — it’s everybody. Everybody has to get better. Everybody has to play better. We’re obviously not happy with what the outcome was yesterday. We can play better, and we are a better football team than that. We have to continually get better across the board.”

Hackett is also aware the fans have started to turn on him, which could make for an interesting scene when the Broncos are back home in two weeks against the Chiefs.

"Our fans mean the world to all of us," Hackett said. "We work hard because we want to put a great product out on the field. We know that hasn’t been there, especially from offensive side of the ball. Everybody in that room, both coaches and players, are doing every single thing we can to try to put a better product out there. We have to prove it. We have to prove it to our fans and that’s what we’re going to continually to do.”

Wilson, Purcell interaction

Hackett also addressed the verbal altercation between quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive tackle Mike Purcell that occurred during Sunday’s loss. Purcell was seen yelling at Wilson on the sideline during the fourth quarter with Hackett standing in front of the two. Hackett said Sunday he didn’t see the altercation and further explained what happened on Monday.

“When we were out there, I obviously was addressing Mike on the personal foul that he had,” Hackett said. “Talking with him as he passed by me, I heard him say, ‘Let’s go.’ I did not know that it was directed to any specific person. It looked like he wanted everybody to start going. He wanted to get a spark. That was really all that I heard. I talked with Mike after, talked with Russell — everybody. Everybody is good. It’s a part of it. It’s an emotional game.”

Gordon signs with Chiefs

A week after being cut by the Broncos for his fumbling issues, the veteran running back Melvin Gordon signed with an AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday. Gordon is expected to be on their practice squad, but could be elevated this week or next when the Chiefs visit the Broncos on Sunday Night football. With the Chiefs and Broncos still scheduled to play twice in the final six weeks, Gordon’s time in Kansas City could be an intriguing storyline as he and Broncos Country didn’t have the best relationship during his three years in Denver.