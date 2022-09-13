ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett regrets his decision on Monday night.

Over the past 24 hours, the Broncos head coach has been heavily criticized after opting to attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth and five from Seattle's 46-yard-line with 20 seconds remaining and trailing by one. Hackett originally defended the decision Monday night, after kicker Brandon McManus missed the field goal, saying they felt confident he could make it.

On Tuesday, Hackett changed his tone.

"Looking back on it, (we) definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said Tuesday. "One of those things that you look back on and say, 'Of course we should've gone for it.' We missed the field goal. But in that situation, we had a plan. We knew 46 was the mark."