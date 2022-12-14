ENGLEWOOD — Empower Field at Mile High is getting a facelift.
The NFL's financial committee on Wednesday approved $100 million in stadium improvements to the Broncos' stadium, a source confirmed to The Denver Gazette. The Walton-Penner ownership group began putting together the proposal months ago after buying the team in August.
The upgrades will include a new video board, larger concessions and new premium seating, among other amenities.
Empower Field is 22 years old, which has left some wondering when the Broncos might build a new stadium. Even with the renovations, it's still expected that the Broncos could build a new stadium some time in the next 10 years, once their lease at Empower Field is over, which still has nine more years.
But for now, the Broncos are content at playing at Empower Field and hope to improve the fan experience with the $100 million renovations.