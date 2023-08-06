In his NFL Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson takes you around the Broncos and the NFL:

Disgruntled running backs have a friend in Terrell Davis.

Top NFL backs have been lamenting their depressed market value. Josh Jacobs of Las Vegas has been holding out, unwilling to accept the franchise tag of $10.091 million, which is a lower amount for any position player other than kickers and punters.

Tony Pollard of Dallas reluctantly settled for the one-year franchise tag. After being tagged, Saquon Barkley got a one-year deal from the New York Giants for just a bit more money than the tag. And free agent Dalvin Cook still apparently hasn’t been able to get an offer close to the $10 million per year he seeks.

“It’s tough because when I played it was good to be a running back because the more you played, that’s how you earned the bigger paycheck,’’ said Davis, a Broncos star running back from 1995-2001 who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, told The Denver Gazette. “And it seems to be having the opposite effect now. The more you contribute now, they’re saying there’s like an expiration date on running backs. It’s frustrating.”

With teams not wanting to delve out big bucks to experienced backs for fear they soon will wear down, Davis would welcome some sort of mechanism to help them. He would like to see some sort of rule requiring teams to pay a certain amount of money to running backs, but he realizes the difficult of that due to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement not expiring until March 2030.

For now, he sees running backs fighting by themselves for better salaries, such as going on social media to express their views. He’d like them to get some help.

“I think quarterbacks have to speak up, too,’’ Davis said. “I think quarterbacks have to say, ‘Hey, we want running backs to make X amount and we need them.’ We all know that quarterbacks run everything.’’

With the franchise tag determined by the five highest-paid players at a given position, quarterbacks obviously have the highest number at $32.42 million. They’re followed by linebackers at $20.93 million, wide receivers at $19.74 million, defensive ends at $19.73 million, defensive tackles at $18.94 million, offensive linemen at $18.24 million, cornerbacks at $18.14 million, safeties at $14.46 million and tight ends at $11.35 million.

“I’m coaching football and when I’m teaching these running backs, a lot of the guys don’t want to be running backs,’’ said Davis, who coaches a youth team in the Denver area that includes his two sons. “They’re seeing the receivers and those contracts and then you look at running backs contracts.”

Of Davis’ two sons, Jaxon, 12, is a wide receiver although Miles, 10, is a running back. Davis said Miles “wants to be the greatest running back.”

Davis added that in terms of the general public, running backs still make "good money" but it's just not on par with other NFL players. Davis in 1998 rushed for 2,008 yards for a Denver team that actually ran the ball more than it threw, and he remains one of just eight NFL players to hit the 2,000-yard mark.

“It’s mostly a passing league now but backs are still important and they’re just not paying them,’’ Davis said. "It’s tough to watch for me obviously having played the position. I’m an old-school guy in terms of football, and I like to see the art of the running back.”

WHAT I’M THINKING

--It was cool to see Davis once again being at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. With the exception of 2020, when the pandemic led to the cancellation of activities, Davis has gone back to Canton, Ohio, each August since his 2017 induction. “I enjoy it and respect it,’’ said Davis, who watched former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware being inducted Saturday. “It’s always a good reminder to go back and look around and just be among the greats. It’s something I value.’’

--Ben DiNucci is putting himself in good position to be a third quarterback on Denver’s 53-man roster after starter Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. The NFL’s new rule helps DiNucci that allows a third quarterback on the 53-man roster to not count on the game active list but be able to play in an emergency. Broncos coach Sean Payton also likes DiNucci’s experience, which includes starting a game for Dallas in his rookie year of 2000 and most recently playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. “He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season,’’ Payton said. “That’s why he’s here."

WHAT I’M HEARING

--The Broncos this season will celebrate the 25th anniversary of winning Super Bowl XXXIII in January 1999, 34-19 over Atlanta. It marked the second straight championship for Denver after the 31-24 win over Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII. “The second Super Bowl to us was a given,’’ said Rod Smith, a wide receiver who had five catches catches for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. “We were going to win it twice (in a row).” Hearing what Smith said, Mike Shanahan, who coached Denver’s first two Super Bowl wins, quipped, “I wish Rod had told me that then.”

--Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming won Super Bowl rings with New England after the 2014 and 2016 seasons. He said he keeps the rings in a “safe” place in the Dallas area, where he lives. “Honestly, I haven’t seen them in like two years,’’ said Fleming, who played for the Patriots from 2014-17 before having stints with the Cowboys and the Giants and coming to Denver in 2021. “They just kind of sit there. I’ll probably wear them all the time when I’m old and retired and going to old NFL stuff. But for now, they’re tucked away.”’

WHAT I’M SEEING

--The Broncos in training camp are showing players all sorts of different game situations even if Payton said they might come up just “once every three or four years.” Payton said there’s a “board of 48 or 50” uncommon situations and every time the Broncos address one it gets checked off. The situations include teams taking a safety or doing unexpected things on last-second plays. “Every year there’s something that arises that we have to put (on the board),’’ he said. “I’m like, ‘We didn’t think of that,’ and we’ll put it in.”

--It appears the basketball coach at San Diego’s Point Loma High School made a good decision about JL Skinner in 2017. Skinner, now a promising rookie safety with the Broncos, said he was cut from the team because the coach wanted him to focus on football. “He was like, ‘You have a shot at football,’ so (he) kicked me off the team.” Skinner, whose first love was basketball, said he was “mad” when it happened but that it “worked out in the long run.” Skinner went to play football at Boise State and was selected in the sixth round last April by Denver.