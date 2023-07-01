In his NFL Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson takes you around the Broncos and the NFL:

If Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson needs some advice, one former coach he can reach out to is Super Bowl winner Mike Holmgren.

Well, maybe not.

When Wilson played for Seattle from 2012-21, he got to know Holmgren, a local radio analyst on KJR. Holmgren won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in the 1996 season and nine years later took the Seahawks to the big game.

“I’m kind of was keeping my distance there because when he was with Seattle, I got to know him and he would text me and ask me questions,’’ Holmgren told The Denver Gazette when asked if he’s continued to communicate with Wilson since he was traded to the Broncos in March 2022. “I’m the old coach. I’ve got to be careful. You’ve got other guys coaching. Let’s keep it like that.”

Holmgren has a reputation as one of the top coaches to have worked with quarterbacks. When he was San Francisco’s quarterbacks coach from 1986-91 and also offensive coordinator from 1988-91, he had legends Joe Montana and Steve Young. When he was Green Bay’s coach from 1992-98, he helped develop Brett Favre into a star. And when he coached Seattle from 1999-2008, he had three-time Pro Bowl selection Matt Hasselbeck.

After Holmgren’s NFL career ended with a 2010-12 stint as Cleveland’s president, he returned to Seattle to work in radio. That was his role in 2013, when he got to know Wilson, who led the Seahawks that season to a Super Bowl win as a second-year player.

“I remember one of my earliest conversations with him,’’ Holmgren said. “He wanted to sit down and talk to me when I was doing a show (at the Seahawks facility). He seemed to be very attentive. I told him, ‘You’re going to be pulled in a million different directions in the league and you’ve got to learn to say no. You have to learn to focus on your football.’’’

As communication between the two continued, Holmgren said Wilson asked him what it was like to coach Montana, Young and Favre.

“He’s very curious,’’ Holmgren said. “He was very inquisitive. I told him, ‘If I lived through Brett, I can live through anything.”’

When Wilson was in Seattle, Holmgren said he was careful not to give any impression he was stepping on the toes of Seahawks’ coaches. When Wilson was traded to the Broncos, Holmgren sent him a text.

“I just said, ‘I’m pulling for you. Good luck.’ That kind of stuff,’’ Holmgren said. “I’m a fan of his and I believe in him. He was always real cordial.’’

Holmgren hasn’t had any contact with Wilson since then. However, he hopes Wilson will bounce back after a disastrous first season with Denver. He believes Sean Payton is the right coach is get Wilson back to a form that earned him Pro Bowl trips in nine of his 10 Seattle seasons.

“I expect him with Sean to get great coaching,’’ Holmgren said. “Sean has done an excellent job. He had Drew Brees (as quarterback while coaching New Orleans) for a long time, and he knows football.”

WHAT I’M THINKING

-- Bill Parcells said he has an “obligation” to help the many coaches who served under him during his legendary career. Perhaps that’s made a big difference. Parcells, who won Super Bowls with the Giants after the 1986 and 1990 seasons and had later stints with New England, the New York Jets and Dallas, has one of the most impressive coaching trees ever. Former assistants have combined to win nine Super Bowls in Bill Belichick (six), Tom Coughlin (two) and Payton, a former Cowboys assistant whom Parcells said he has talked to six or seven times since he was hired by Denver in February. Overall, 14 former assistants under Parcells have become NFL head coaches.

-- Kansas City is making a case to be the most dominant team in the 63-year history of the division that started out as the AFL West in 1960 and has been the AFC West since 1970. The Chiefs, who were the Dallas Texans from 1960-62, have won a record for the division of seven straight titles. The only team in the history of the division to compare in dominance has been the Raiders, who won nine of 10 titles between 1967-76 while based in Oakland. The Chiefs have made three Super Bowls and won two during their stretch. During their run, the Raiders made two Super Bowls and won one.

WHAT I’M HEARING

--Mike Shanahan, who coached the Broncos from 1995-2008, is excited about having been named to the Ring of Fame selection committee for the first time. “I’m looking forward to it,’’ said Shanahan, inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2021. “There’s a lot of great coaches and players who have passed through Denver, so it’s an honor.” The committee is led by the Walton-Penner family ownership group and also includes Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, broadcaster Dave Logan and team historian Jim Saccomano.

--After living in the Denver area for 54 years, former Broncos star defensive back Billy Thompson recently moved along with his wife Cathy to Port St. Lucie, Fla. He called leaving Colorado bittersweet. “It’s sad, but I’m going through a whole new adventure where I don’t have to shovel snow any more,’’ said Thompson, who played for the Broncos from 1969-81 and later was a fixture in the front office. Thompson is hopeful of attending Denver’s Sept. 24 game at Miami, two hours south of Port St. Lucie.

WHAT I’M SEEING

--When he was the Broncos head coach from 2017-18, Vance Joseph developed a bond with safety Justin Simmons. Joseph was gone from 2019-22 but seemingly hasn’t missed a beat with Simmons in his return to Denver as defensive coordinator. “I’ve watched Justin over the last four years,’’ said Joseph, who was Arizona’s defensive coordinator. “To watch Justin’s career evolve while changing the way he’s played over the years, he takes the ball away at a high rate, that’s special to watch.”

--It’s a contract year for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and he likely will need to show more consistency to be re-signed by the Broncos or get a decent deal elsewhere. Okwuegbunam, a fourth-round pick in 2020, made big strides in 2021, having 33 receptions for 330 yards in 14 games. But Okwuegbunam took a step back in 2022, catching 10 passes for 95 yards in eight games. “He can run,’’ Payton said. He’s athletic. I think consistency (is important). He’s made progress.”

LISTS

SEVEN SOBRIQUETS

Not only is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the NFL’s reigning MVP, he might lead the league in nicknames. According to ProFootballReference.com, here are seven:

1. Grim Reaper

2. Showtime

3. Magic Man

4. The Musician

5. Fatrick

6. The Gunslinger

7. Mahomeboy

DISMAL DROUGHTS

Two teams from New York state are keeping the Broncos from having a share of the longest playoff drought for teams in the four major pro sports. Here are the longest current ones from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL:

1. New York Jets (NFL), 12 years.

1. Buffalo Sabres (NHL), 12 years

3. Charlotte Hornets (NBA), seven years

3. Denver Broncos (NFL), seven years

3. Detroit Tigers (MLB), seven years

3. Kansas City Royals (MLB), seven years

3. Los Angeles Angels (MLB), seven years

3. Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB), seven years