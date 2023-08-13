Every week in the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson will take you around the NFL and inside the Broncos locker room:

NFL teams regularly publish pronunciation guides to help tongue-twisted folks with player names. The Broncos seemingly used that tactic on the back of Jaleel McLaughlin’s jersey.

Or at least that’s how the undrafted rookie running back saw it when he found out his last name had been spelled “McGlaughlin” in his first preseason game Friday at Arizona.

“That’s how it’s pronounced,’’ McLaughlin said. “It helps out everyone. ... I thought it was pretty smart because that’s how it’s pronounced. But maybe it will be changed next game.”

With fans knowing better now how to pronounce his name, they can continue follow the 5-foot-9, 183-pound McLaughlin’s progress throughout the preseason and in the regular season if he can make the 53-man roster.

McLaughlin got off to a good start in the 18-17 loss to the Cardinals. Not playing until the fourth quarter, he carried four times for 20 yards and caught a 12-yard pass. His 4-yard touchdown run put the Broncos up 17-10 with 1:30 remaining before Arizona won the game on a touchdown pass and two-point conversion with 2 seconds left.

Plenty of fans in Ohio learned to pronounce McLaughlin’s name when he was on his way to shattering the record for most career rushing yards in college history. He ran for 8,161 yards while playing for Division II Notre Dame of Ohio and then FCS Youngstown State.

“That’s good,’’ McLaughlin said of holding the record. “It’s something that I’ll probably look at down the line and be like, ‘Wow.’ Right now, I’m day-by-day just trying to grind it out. But down the line I’ll definitely be able to tell my children that. It’s a blessing.”

Early in training camp, Broncos coach Sean Payton lauded McLaughlin for his play and for how he was usually the first player to arrive daily at Centura Health Training Center. Payton said McLaughlin arrives at 5 a.m., a time McLaughlin confirmed.

“I’ve actually been doing that since I was in high school (at Forest Hills High in Marshville, N.C.),’’ McLaughlin said. “I’ve always been the first one in the weight room working out before school.”

Early bird McLaughlin didn’t mind he wasn’t inserted until late in Friday’s game. Even though it was just a preseason game, he considered it a big thrill to get into the end zone.

“It’s a surreal moment and a shout out to the guys up front,’’ he said.

With Javonte Williams the starter and Samaje Perine the top reserve, McLaughlin is battling Tony Jones Jr. and Tyler Badie to be Denver's third running back. If he doesn’t land a spot on the 53-man roster, he seems an almost certainty for the practice squad if he’s not claimed by another team.

For now, count quarterback Russell Wilson as one who likes what he’s seen from McLaughlin.

“Jaleel’s got such great burst, such great confidence,’’ Wilson said. “He’s there early, leaves late. He’s dedicated to the game.”

And since Wilson simply calls his running back Jaleel, he likely doesn’t need a pronunciation guide.

‘BAMBI ON ICE’

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen returned to Arizona after playing the past four seasons with the Cardinals. And he wasn’t impressed with his team’s showing in the preseason opener.

“It was just very sloppy,’’ Allen told The Denver Gazette. “I know from myself, it just kind of felt like a little 'Bambi on Ice' action. We’ve just got to figure it out and take stuff from the practice field onto the game field.”

Allen played 14 snaps in the first two series with the first-team defense, and the Cardinals had 48 yards of total offense. Allen wasn’t impressed that the Broncos held Arizona scoreless until midway through the third quarter before the third-string defense faltered after that.

“We just have a very high standard,’’ Allen said. “So for us, it’s just, we know when it’s not right. And there are definitely some things, myself included, I need to improve on.”

Allen is glad the Broncos have two more preseason games, starting with one Saturday at San Francisco.

“Luckily, we’ve got another shot at it next week and we’ve just got to work on improving and luckily it’s preseason and it’s not Week 1,’’ he said.

WHAT I’M THINKING

—Here’s hoping kicker Brett Maher’s disastrous showing in the playoffs last January in which he missed five extra points for Dallas doesn't continue to affect him mentally. Yes, Maher made his only extra-point attempt Friday. But he missed wide right on a 47-yard field-goal attempt and had a 52-yarder blocked. (Payton blamed the latter on protection.) Still, Maher is off to an inauspicious start with Denver and perhaps has fallen behind in the kicking battle to Elliott Fry, who missed a 50-yard field goal against the Cardinals but made one from 55.

—The NFL is in its third season of teams playing three preseason games after it had been four since 1978. So you think three is still too many? Consider the Broncos, when they played 14-game regular seasons through 1977, sometimes would play six preseason games. One year they actually played seven, half the number they had in the regular season. That was in 1976, when they appeared in the Hall of Fame Game and then hit the field for six regular exhibitions.

WHAT I’M SEEING

—With Tim Patrick out for the season with a torn Achilles, Marquez Callaway looks to have the inside track as Denver’s No. 3 wide receiver after Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Callaway got the start in that role against the Cardinals. He had just one catch for 7 yards, but never mind that. Callaway is familiar with Payton’s offense after playing for him in New Orleans in 2020 and 2021, when he caught 46 passes. Payton challenged Callaway early in training camp and the wideout soon responded in practice and earned the Friday start.

—We’ll have to see if Payton saying he doesn’t want his players to wear “Gilligan hats” on the sidelines during preseason games has any effect on the Broncos sales of bucket hats. An online search reveals Broncos fans can buy 10 different styles of bucket hats. Their full-price range is from $27.99 to $45.99.