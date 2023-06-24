When Rod Smith was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2012, an ESPN.com reporter wrote that he “certainly has a case” for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but that his “wait for enshrinement may be a long one.”

More than a decade has passed and the wait to get into the Canton, Ohio, shrine continues for Smith, the all-time leading receiver in Broncos history with 849 catches, 11,389 yards and 68 touchdowns.

“I feel I’m deserving but I don’t get to vote,’’ said Smith, who played from 1994-2006.

Smith is one of several former Broncos who long have been hopeful of getting into the Hall, two others of note being linebackers Randy Gradishar and Karl Mecklenburg. While those two have been inactive for more than 25 years and now are being considered by the senior committee, Smith can remain a modern-era candidate until early in the next decade.

Smith hasn’t gotten much consideration since he first became eligible for the Hall in 2012, and that miffs him. He said he’s not getting enough credit for being on two Super Bowl-winning teams and putting up impressive numbers despite the Broncos often looking first to run the ball.

“We had a 1,000-yard rusher every year I was there (except for one),’’ said Smith. “You've got to look at my complete body of work. During my era, we won more games than just about anybody. At the end of the day, what I cared about more than anything was winning, and they can't take the Super Bowls away from me."

Smith had eight 1,000-receiving yard seasons and two 100-catch seasons, which included leading the NFL with 113 receptions in 2001. He starred in Super Bowl XXXIII after the 1998 season, catching five passes for 152 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown grab in Denver’s 34-19 win over Atlanta.

“Rod Smith is one of the biggest reasons why we did win those back-to-back Super Bowls,’’ said Mike Shanahan, coach of those teams in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. “You don’t get any stronger than how he led on and off the field. Throughout his career, he never missed one offseason program and he took as much pride in the running game as he did in the passing game. In my opinion, he’s definitely (deserving of the Hall of Fame).”

Smith gets dinged in Hall consideration by having been named to just three Pro Bowls. He said that was “more of a popularity vote” and he wasn’t one who got caught up in the “fanfare.”

A few more years of playing at a high level would have helped Smith. He was undrafted out of Missouri Southern in 1994 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad and then caught 22 passes in the 1995 and 1996 seasons combined. When Smith broke loose in 1997 with 70 catches for 1,180 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns, he was 27.

Smith could have played a few more seasons had he not suffered a hip injury in 2006 that ultimately led to the end of his career.

One Smith contemporary to make the Hall of Fame was wide receiver Isaac Bruce, who played from 1994-2009 and used his longer career to finish with 1,204 catches for 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns. When both were in their prime, Smith and Bruce had similar numbers. The two had the same number of 1,000-yard seasons and Bruce had one fewer 100-catch season and made one more Pro Bowl.

Bruce won one fewer Super Bowl than Smith. Then again, it didn’t hurt Bruce that he had a slightly more electrifying Super Bowl than Smith, catching six passes for 162 yards, including the winning 73-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 remaining in a 20-13 victory by the St. Louis Rams over the Tennessee Titans in January 2000.

For now, Smith is on the outside looking in for the Hall of Fame. But he does have one claim he likes to make.

“I’m the best undrafted receiver in NFL history,’’ he said.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

—It’s doubtful any of the 58 players selected in Thursday’s NBA draft will end up in the NFL. But maybe there’s an undrafted basketball free agent who might. The Broncos have tight end Chris Manhertz, who was a basketball center at Canisius College but didn’t play college football. Some notable guys who played college basketball but not football and later made the NFL were future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates (Kent State), longtime tight end Darren Fells (Cal-Irvine) and longtime defensive end Sam Clancy (Pittsburgh). Clancy’s son, Sam Jr., was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2002 who stuck to basketball and had a lengthy career overseas.

—Miami’s Tyreek Hill is talking about becoming the first pro receiver to have a 2,000-yard season. With the NFL now having 17 games, a receiver would need to average 117.6 yards per game to reach 2,000. But such an average wouldn’t even be close to the NFL record. Wes Chandler averaged a staggering 129.0 per game while playing in eight games for San Diego in a nine-game, strike-shortened season in 1982. Houston’s Charley Hennigan averaged 124.7 in a 14-game season in 1961. And Elroy Hirsch of the Los Angeles Rams averaged 124.6 in a 12-game campaign to 1951. So let’s see Hill try to match those numbers.

***

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

WHAT I’M HEARING

—Former Broncos star linebacker Karl Mecklenburg was invited by first-year coach Sean Payton to attend a minicamp practice earlier this month. Mecklenburg met Payton for the first time and liked what he saw. “I was impressed,’’ Mecklenburg said. “He runs a tight ship. (The players are) going to know what to do. That is huge if you know what is expected of you. I really don’t feel like the last couple of coaches had that kind of control and that kind of approach to being a head football coach.”

—Longtime Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Collier was saddened to learn of the death last Tuesday in Little Rock, Ark., of Brison Manor, a Denver defensive end from 1977-84. Collier said Manor had a brain tumor and had been in intensive care. “He was an excellent pass rusher and a good defensive lineman,’’ he said. Collier, a Denver assistant from 1969-88, said Manor had a “great” personality and Collier often saw him over the years at Broncos reunions. “He was always one of the top guys I enjoyed seeing again,’’ he said.

***

WHAT I’M SEEING

—Payton has been brought up as the main man needed to turn around quarterback Russell Wilson after his disastrous first season with Denver. But don’t sell offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi short. The past two seasons he did impressive work with quarterback Justin Herbert as the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers having a defensive-oriented coach in Brandon Staley. “We’re really happy with where (Wilson) is at,’’ Lombardi said. “There’s some muscle memory that we have to overcome. He’s used to doing things a certain way and we’re presenting a new way of doing things. He shows up every day ready to work.”

—Not a lot of coaches could put their ego aside the way Vance Joseph has. He was the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-18 and now is their defensive coordinator. But Joseph appreciates the opportunity to continue to learn as a coach while serving under Payton. “Just watching Sean operate on a daily basis as a head coach has been fun to watch,’’ he said. “He’s doing a great job with the culture of the football team, and his message is really strong. He spends time on his messages, and it’s been fun to watch him operate everyday as an experienced head coach.”

***

BRONCOS HOT TAKES

The Broncos open the preseason Aug. 11 at Arizona, and it sure is good the Cardinals no longer play their home games outdoors. That was the case when the Cardinals played from 1988-2005 at Sun Devil Stadium before moving in 2006 to State Farm Stadium, which has a retractable roof. Here’s a look at the hottest regular-season games in Broncos regular-season history, leading with one at Sun Devil Stadium:

1. Sept. 23, 2001: Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 103 degrees

2. Sept. 11, 1983: Broncos at Baltimore Colts, 99 degrees

3. Sept. 9, 1990: Broncos at Los Angeles Raiders, 94 degrees

4. Sept. 16, 2018: Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders, 92 degrees

5. Sept. 19, 2010: Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, 91 degrees

SERVING COUNTRY AND BRONCOS

Former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson is on the Broncos’ 90-man offseason roster. If he gets into a regular-season game with them, he will join these players from a service academy to see action with Denver:

1. LB Joe Rizzo, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, 1974-80

2. LB Steve Russ, Air Force, 1997-2000,

3. DT Ben Garland, Air Force, 2014