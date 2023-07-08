In his NFL Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson takes you around the Broncos and the NFL:

Before Darren Drozdov was a popular pro wrestler known as Droz, he was a defensive lineman for the Broncos. And, yes, he was intimidating.

“He had a mohawk, and he was a tough guy,’’ recalled linebacker Karl Mecklenburg, a former teammate. “He was one of those guys that if you saw him walking down the street, you would probably go to the other side of the street. He was a scary-looking guy.”

Drozdov played six games for the Broncos as a rookie in 1993 and after that never got into another NFL game. He went into pro wrestling before being paralyzed in a 1999 accident in the ring. On June 30, he died at the age of 54 in Pomana, N.J., with no cause given.

“I’m sad to hear that he passed,’’ Mecklenburg said.

Despite the tattooed Drozdov being 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, and having a ferocious look, Mecklenburg said he wasn’t like that off the field.

“When you got to know him, he was a nice guy,’’ Mecklenburg said.

Drozdov joined the Broncos in 1993 as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. Denver's coach then was Wade Phillips, who thought enough of Drozdov to start him twice that season.

“He was very intense,’’ said Phillips, now coach of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks. “He was a hard worker. That’s why he made it for awhile. He didn’t have as much football talent as other guys, but he outworked them.”

Drozdov gained a measure of infamy in the third game of his NFL career. With the Broncos playing at Kansas City on Sept. 20, 1993, on Monday Night Football, Drozdov puked on the football.

The incident was captured live on television. Phillips didn’t see it from the sidelines but saw the footage after the game.

“Everybody remembers him throwing up on Monday Night Football,’’ Phillips said. “But it wasn't surprising coming from him because he was so intense. He got a lot of kidding about it, that’s for sure. A lot of the guys razzed him."

Drozdov, by then given the nickname “Puke,” spent 1994 and 1995 trying to again make an NFL roster but was unsuccessful. He spent 1996 with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League before going into pro wrestling.

Drozdov was an immediate hit. He was with Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1997 and 1998 before later in 1998 joining what is now World Wrestling Entertainment. His propensity to vomit was turned into a gimmick and he was shown doing it.

On Oct. 5, 1999, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., Drozdov was rendered a quadriplegic after he suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck in a stunt gone wrong. After being thrown by opponent D’Lo Brown, he landed on his head rather than his back.

Drozdov eventually recovered well enough to write wrestling articles. He regained movement in his upper body and arms, but was reported to have needed 24-hour care.

Phillips had learned about Drozdov’s accident and called it “a shame.” And he expressed remorse for the passing of one of his former players.

WHAT I’M THINKING

—It has become quite taxing for a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee to write a speech. Enshrinees used to go on and on, such as Tony Gonzalez having a 39-minute, 18-second, opus in 2019. But since then the length of speeches has been significantly limited and former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware said it’s been a “challenge” to edit his heading into his Aug. 5 induction in Canton, Ohio.

“I’ve changed it probably about 10 times already, rewrote the whole thing,’’ he said. “And you start thinking about stories that you want to implement in a 10- to 12-minute speech.”

Ware said “you can’t fill your speech up with names” and instead will emphasize “experiences.”

—The Broncos open the preseason Aug. 11 at Arizona, and that’s not causing much commotion in the Phoenix area. Tickets for the game are listed on StubHub.com as starting at $6 before fees. The Cardinals are projected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams, and there figure to be plenty of empty seats. Then again, maybe some folks will come just for the air conditioning, with temperatures this summer in Phoenix having regularly exceeded 110 degrees.

WHAT I’M HEARING

—Legendary defensive coordinator Joe Collier has shrugged off suggestions he should be in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, saying it should just be for players. So who then does Collier, a Denver assistant from 1969-88, consider worthy of being inducted? He pointed to defensive back Steve Foley since “he’s our leading intercepter” with 44 picks from 1976-86. He named tight end Riley Odoms, who “was one of the first prototype tight ends” while with the Broncos from 1972-83. And he touted nose tackle Rubin Carter, who “was one of our big stars of the 3-4 defense” during his 1975-86 Denver tenure.

—Phillips, Denver’s coach from 1993-94 and defensive coordinator from 2015-16, hopes to stop by training camp this summer. He is close to Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was defensive backs coach when Phillips was Houston’s defensive coordinator from 2011-13.

“I know Vance real well and I’d like to come out, and we have a lot of friends still there,’’ Phillips said.

WHAT I’M SEEING

—Sean Payton sure is excited about coaching star cornerback Pat Surtain II. “His physical traits (are impressive),’’ said Denver’s first-year coach. “He’s long and he’s built (as a) prototype for what you’re looking for in that position. He’s got great makeup, he’s tough, he’s smart and the ball finds him.” Payton knows the value of a star cornerback, and he has referred to having Marshon Lattimore from 2017-21 to close out his 15 seasons coaching New Orleans.

—Payton expects Marquez Callaway to be lighter when training camp starts late this month than he was during spring drills. “His weight is a little high right now and he’ll get that down,’’ Payton said last month about the wide receiver, who is listed at 6-2, 204 pounds, and signed with Denver in March. After being undrafted out of Tennessee in 2020, Callaway played under Payton with the Saints from 2020 and 2021. He really emerged in 2021 with career highs of 46 catches and 698 yards. “He’s someone that found a niche and then all of a sudden, he’s in the starting lineup,’’ Payton said.

63-YEAR-OLD RECORD

Despite teams throwing a lot more now, there is one receiving record from the Broncos’ first season of 1960 that still stands. Lionel Taylor continues to hold the single-season team mark for receiving yards per game. The rundown (10 games minimum):

Rank Player Year Games Catches Yards Average

1. Lionel Taylor (1960) 12 92 1,235 102.9

2. Demaryius Thomas (2014) 16 111 1,619 101.2

3. Rod Smith (2000) 16 100 1,602 100.1

4. Brandon Lloyd (2010) 16 77 1,448 90.5

5. Demaryius Thomas (2012) 16 94 1,434 89.6

DENVER DROUGHTS

The Broncos struggled on offense in 2022, their fewest points output per game in 30 years. Overall, it was the fifth-worst scoring season in team history:

1. 14.0, 1966

2. 14.5, 1971

3. 16.37, 1992

4. 16.44, 1982

5. 16.9, 2022