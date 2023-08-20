The Broncos last year held a 25th reunion for their Super Bowl XXXII championship team. This season, there will be a 25th reunion for the Super Bowl XXXIII champs. And in the future there obviously will be a get together for the team that won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

In the meantime, there is a Broncos team that didn’t win the Super Bowl that former star quarterback Craig Morton said is worthy of being recognized.

“Can you believe that we’ve never had a reunion?’’ Morton said of the team he led that really launched Broncomania by making it to Super Bowl XII in the 1977 season. “I would like to see a reunion of that team. That was the first Broncos team to make it to the Super Bowl.”

The Broncos, founded in 1960, never had even made the playoffs until that season. But they stunned the football world by going 12-2 in the regular season and beating Pittsburgh and Oakland in the playoffs before losing 27-10 to Dallas in the Super Bowl in New Orleans in January 1978.

“(The Broncos) ought to at least give the fans a little remembrance of what a great team that was,” said Morton, who played for the Broncos from 1977-82 and was named to the Ring of Fame in 1988. “We were 14-2 before we got to the Super Bowl. That was a pretty good team.”

Told of Morton’s suggestion that the Broncos should have a reunion for that team, Billy Thompson was all for it.

“That would be a great idea,’’ said Thompson, a Broncos defensive back from 1969-81 who retired last year after spending nearly 20 years as the team’s director of community outreach. “That season was tremendously important because it was the first time the Broncos had ever gone that far.”

Thompson moved to Florida earlier this year after spending the past 54 years in Denver.

“I got to Denver as a rookie in 1969 and I have never seen the city like that,’’ Thompson said of the euphoria surrounding the 1977 team. “They’ve been to (seven) more (Super Bowls) but there was nothing like that first one.”

Morton turned 80 earlier this year and made note about how players from that team are aging. With that in mind, perhaps waiting until 2027 for a 50th reunion might not be ideal.

“Think of something to tie it into,” Morton said.

Here’s a possible suggestion. Randy Gradishar, the star linebacker in 1977 on Denver’s fabled Orange Crush defense, is one of 12 senior semifinalists for the Pro Hall of Fame. There will be three finalists named this week, likely on Wednesday, and all likely will be elected to the Canton, Ohio, shrine in February.

If Gradishar becomes the first player from Denver’s Super Bowl XII team inducted into the Hall of Fame, perhaps the Broncos could, in 2024, tie that into a reunion for the team.

“That would be a great way to do it,’’ Thompson said.

GRADISHAR’S CANDIDACY

Gradishar has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 1989 and each year since then has come away disappointed. Could this finally be the time he makes it?

“It’s been 30-some years that I’ve been through this process,’’ he said. “Maybe this could be the year.”

Morton sure hopes so.

“It’s absurd,’’ Morton said of Gradishar not having gotten a bust in Canton. “He should have been in the Hall of Fame decades ago. He was one of the great linebackers of all time. And he did it for the Orange Crush defense, truly one of the great defenses in history

Playing from 1974-83, Gradishar made seven Pro Bowls, was twice named first-team All-Pro and was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978. His candidacy once again will be considered when the 12-member senior selection committee meets Tuesday.

WHAT I’M THINKING

--Could the Broncos end up keeping four running backs on the 53-man roster as well as fullback Michael Burton? In the competition for the third running back spot behind starter Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin perhaps has taken the lead with his strong preseason. But head coach Sean Payton also likes Tony Jones Jr., who is an ace on special teams. And he didn’t hurt himself by ripping off a 43-yard run against the 49ers. So stay tuned to see what unfolds at running back when rosters must be cut down Aug. 29.

--The pressure will be on Payton and Rams coach Sean McVay to keep tempers from boiling over when the teams hold joint practices Wednesday and Thursday at the Centura Health Training Center in advance of their preseason game Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High. Fights have broken out at joint practices around the league and with temperatures projected to be in the mid-90s, that won’t help matters. Payton has said he has a good relationship with McVay, and the two coaches figure to talk before the practices about having a clean two days.

WHAT I’M SEEING

--What a difference a week made in Brett Maher’s chances of locking up Denver’s kicking job. In the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Arizona, he missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt wide right and had a 52-yarder blocked. Then last Tuesday the Broncos waived Elliott Fry with an injury designation, leaving Maher as the only remaining kicker. He had an impressive practice that day, which included booming a 59-yarder. Then he made both his field-goal attempts in Saturday’s 21-20 loss at San Francisco, hitting from 48 and 34 yards. If Maher doesn’t miss in the preseason finale, the job should be his.

--The Broncos made some strides on offense between the first and the second preseason games. The offensive line was better. After allowing eight quarterbacks hits at Arizona, Denver gave up five at San Francisco and the 49ers have a better defense. The running game was solid, with the Broncos piling up 165 yards on 25 carries for a sparkling 6.6 yard average. That’s the type of running game Payton wants to see. “The jump from last week to this week (on offense) was noticeable in all phases,’’ Perine said.