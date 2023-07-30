In his NFL Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson takes you around the Broncos and the NFL:

Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming is about to begin his 10th NFL season, making him the most veteran member of the offensive line and the third-most experienced player on the team.

“I mean, I’m 30 years old,’’ he said in an interview with The Denver Gazette. “I’m old now.”

But the experience Fleming brings to the Broncos comes in handy. He’s won two Super Bowls, with New England after the 2014 and 2016 seasons. And his teammates ask him about what it takes to get to the big game.

Overall, Fleming has appeared in 111 NFL regular-season games and 11 playoff games. He is quite willing to dispense wisdom to younger players.

“Just relaying my experience throughout the league,’’ Fleming, in his third Denver season, said about what can tell such players. “Just like a lot of insight on how to prepare and stuff. … I just try to inspire the guys and keep them going strong.”

Fleming is the ultimate team player. He started all 15 games he played last season for Denver, five at left tackle and 10 at right tackle, but he re-signed with the team May 23 knowing he wouldn’t be a starter unless there is an injury.

When free agency got underway in March, the Broncos immediately signed right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. And left tackle Garret Bolles is back healthy after being lost for the season last October with a broken leg.

“I mean, I wasn’t supposed to be a starter last year either and it ended up working out,’’ said Fleming, who was needed at right tackle due to since-departed Billy Turner being hampered by a knee injury. “But I’m part of this team, so I’m just going to play the role that everybody asks for me. And if I have to go in there and start I’m going to go in there and do the best job I can. And if it’s supporting my teammates, I’m going to do that as well.”

For now, Fleming, who figures to be Denver’s swing tackle, needs to get healthy. Shortly after last season, he underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk.

Fleming didn’t pick a team immediately in free agency because he didn’t want to “sign and fail a physical.’’ Just before the start of organized team activities, he finally reached an agreement with Denver on a one-year, $2.45 million deal, with $600,000 guaranteed.

“I was just weighing my options and what everybody had to offer and this ended up being the best fit for me,’’ said Fleming, who said he had offers from “some other teams” he wouldn’t name. “(It was a) waiting game. I was coming off injury. … I still don’t know if I’m 100 percent back to my old self but I’m getting there and I feel good for sure.’’

Fleming expects to be fully healthy by the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Raiders. Even as he works his way back, Fleming is a valuable member of the offensive line for the leadership he provides.

“His experience is obviously a big plus for us,’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton.

What I'm thinking

--CBS is televising two games at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 8, the New York Jets at Denver and Kansas City at Minnesota. Perhaps the Super Bowl champion Chiefs might end up playing in the secondary game that day. The Jets coming to Denver already had the makings of an intriguing matchup due to former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett having been named New York’s offensive coordinator and bringing with him quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But then Payton spouted off to USA Today about Hackett last season doing “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.’’ And then, even though Payton apologized, Rodgers blasted him on NFL+ for his “inappropriate” comments and for being “insecure.” Put it all together and some good Nielsen numbers could come out of that Week 5 game.

--This marks the 30th season in which the NFL has had the two-point conversion. Of course, it should have been added more than 30 years before its 1994 debut. Colleges long have had the two-point conversion and the AFL, which included the Broncos, used it from 1960-69. Denver’s first NFL two-point conversion came on a pass from John Elway to Shannon Sharpe on Nov. 6, 1994 at the Los Angeles Rams.

What I'm hearing

--Mark Schlereth, a Fox analyst and former Denver Pro Bowl guard, said outside linebacker Frank Clark is just what the Broncos need. “He’s a darn good football player,’’ Schlereth said. “He’s a good pass rusher.” Schlereth likes how Clark, who signed last month, has stayed healthy in recent years. He doesn’t like that about Denver’s other starting outside linebacker, Randy Gregory, who played in six games last season for the Broncos and before that missed 31 games in five Dallas seasons. “Randy Gregory never stays healthy,’’ Schlereth said.

--Fleming won his two Super Bowl rings with Bill Belichick as his coach. So he has no problem playing under a coach who commands discipline. “It’s awesome,’’ Fleming said of playing for Payton. “He bring a lot of energy as a coach. It’s like it’s a lot of discipline and a lot of excitement. We’re ready to win and we believe we can win.”

What I'm seeing

--Ron Katz, the Broncos 2021 Fan of the Year, has been quite visible during training camp. He attended sessions Friday and Saturday wearing an orange shirt touting former Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It read on the front “Randy Gradishar for PFHOF24” and on the back had all sorts of stats from his career. Gradishar is among 12 senior semifinalists for the Class of 2024, and the list will be cut to three finalists Aug. 22. “I said to Randy, ‘I’m going to make this my goal (to get him inducted),’’said Katz, 60, who has reached out to many regarding the selection process. “He thinks I’m crazy.”

--After apologizing for his comments about Hackett, Payton made note of having other issues with coaches. But at least this time he didn’t name anyone. “The times where maybe you get burned … might be in the hiring of an assistant coach,’’ Payton said about having gotten bad advice from another coach. “You get him and you’re like, ‘It’s not what you said.’’’ Payton said with a laugh that he’s “had a handful of those.”