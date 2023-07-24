NFL suspends Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022

The NFL on Monday suspended Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022.

He will miss at least the 2023 season and cannot apply for reinstatement until July 2024.

Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft and appeared in eight games as a rookie, starting one.

"The NFL confirmed (Monday) that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season,'' the NFL wrote in a statement. "Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.”

The Broncos also released a statement.

“We were informed by the NFL that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy,'' the statement read. "Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Uwazurike had been due to report to training camp at the Centura Health Training Center on Tuesday along with other veterans. Rookies reported last Wednesday, and the first practice with fans in attendance is scheduled for Friday.

Uwazurike's absence is a blow to Denver's depth. He had been expected to be a top reserve at defensive end.

Uwazurike became the 10th player suspended by the NFL this season for gambling violations. Seven of those players received indefinite suspensions. Three received six-game penalties.

The NFL policy prohibits players from betting on any NFL event. When betting on any other activity, they cannot gamble at a team facility, NFL events or on road trips.

During the Broncos' offseason program, coach Sean Payton was asked on June 8 about his players' familiarity with the gambling policy and the team's efforts to educate them.