NFL suspends Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022

The NFL on Monday suspended Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022.
He will miss at least the 2023 season and cannot apply for reinstatement until July 2024.
Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft and appeared in eight games as a rookie, starting one.
"The NFL confirmed (Monday) that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season,'' the NFL wrote in a statement. "Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.”
The Broncos also released a statement.
“We were informed by the NFL that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy,'' the statement read. "Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”
Uwazurike had been due to report to training camp at the Centura Health Training Center on Tuesday along with other veterans. Rookies reported last Wednesday, and the first practice with fans in attendance is scheduled for Friday.
Uwazurike's absence is a blow to Denver's depth. He had been expected to be a top reserve at defensive end.
Uwazurike became the 10th player suspended by the NFL this season for gambling violations. Seven of those players received indefinite suspensions. Three received six-game penalties.
The NFL policy prohibits players from betting on any NFL event. When betting on any other activity, they cannot gamble at a team facility, NFL events or on road trips.
During the Broncos' offseason program, coach Sean Payton was asked on June 8 about his players' familiarity with the gambling policy and the team's efforts to educate them.
"We got a packet from the league,'' Payton said then. "Obviously, when policies change, it’s our job to educate (the players). (Broncos vice president of football operations and compliance) Mark Thewes was awesome. We’re professional teachers. The packet we received, we looked at, studied (it) closely and then we presented it in our own PowerPoint. I probably had 20 minutes on it to really make sure everyone has it.
"If you’re a teacher and half your class get a 'D,' you better look at yourself. It’s not the policy, but it's the implementation, the understanding, and the educating of the policy. I presented (it) a week and a half ago, and now someone officially will present (it). Hopefully, it won’t be from that eight-page handout we received because that was more confusing after I read it than it was before I looked at it. I think we’re all on the same page.”