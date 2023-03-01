The Broncos' fall from grace continues.

Now they're bad off the field, too.

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) released the results for a 'report card' system in which each team is judged in a number of categories by players in the league.

The Broncos were sub-par, ranking 20th of 32 teams.

Denver received an 'A-minus' in the 'strength coaches' category, still only good enough to tie for 17th league-wide. It got worse from there.

The Broncos received a 'D' score in three categories: treatment of families (D-plus), food service and nutrition (D) and locker room (D-plus). They ranked 24th in terms of family treatment. And they ranked 27th in the 'support of players' families' category, the NFLPA noting the Broncos are one of 14 teams that don't offer a family waiting room.

When it came to nutrition, the team was dinged for not providing vitamins to players, as well as for multiple players reporting they don't have an individualized nutrition plan. Most locker room complaints were related to size, with players stating they need bigger lockers, more showers, and more bathroom stalls.

Many of the high-ranking teams had As and Bs in every category. The Minnesota Vikings ranked first with four A-plus ratings, three A ratings, and one A-minus rating.

The Washington Commanders ranked the worst, with three F-minus ratings and an F rating.

The Broncos' grades and NFL rankings from a NFLPA survey released Wednesday:

Treatment of Families: D+; (24th/32)

Food Service/Nutrition: D; (22nd)

Weight Room: B+ (13th)

Strength Coaches: A-; (17th)

Training Room: C+; (17th)

Training Staff: B; (28th)

Locker Room: D+; (22nd)

Team Travel: B+; (12th)