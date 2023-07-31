ENGLEWOOD — It was almost exactly a year ago Tim Patrick was lost for the season early in training camp with a torn right ACL. On Monday, the Broncos wide receiver suffered an injury early in camp to his other leg and reportedly again will be out for the year.

Patrick sustained a non-contact injury while running a route at the Centura Health Training Center and was taken off the field on a cart. Coach Sean Payton said the injury most likely was to his left Achilles tendon and that he would have an MRI. Denver's 9News reported later that the MRI showed a complete tear of the Achilles and Patrick is out for the season.

“We are evaluating his left Achilles,'' Payton said earlier Monday. "That is what we think the injury is. We haven’t confirmed it until he gets the MRI. There wasn’t any contact. It was just kind of coming out of a cut."

Payton had been hoping for good news on Patrick's injury but had acknowledged that might not be the case. Patrick’s torn ACL occurred Aug. 2, 2022, the one-year mark from then being Wednesday.

Additional bad news for Denver’s receiving corps surfaced later Monday when KJ Hamler revealed on social media he recently had been diagnosed with a “mild heart irritation, called pericarditis.” The Broncos waived Hamler on Monday with a non-football injury designation, but a source said it was a procedural move and it’s very possible Hamler could return to the team, possibly early in the 2023 season.

The move on Hamler creates a spot on the 90-man training camp roster. The Penn State product had been on the active/non-football injury list after suffering a torn pectoral muscle last winter while working out.

While Hamler has been in line to be a reserve, Patrick has been counted on to be one of Denver’s top receivers. Mark Jackson, a member of the Broncos' “Three Amigos” receiving corps of the late 1980s and early 1990s, recently told The Denver Gazette he was looking for Patrick to team with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to form a sequel to the famous trio.

“It’s always difficult,’’ Payton said of Patrick getting hurt. "Especially a guy like that who’s a leader, who’s coming off pretty much an entire year of rehabilitation. And so it’s difficult for his teammates and for all of us. Hopefully we get some good news. But it appears it’s his left Achilles.”

Patrick was hurt during a 7-on-7 drill when he hit the ground at line of scrimmage right after a play started. He threw his helmet down in frustration, making it immediately apparent the possible severity of the injury.

“I was watching it directly because he was running a route and it was something we corrected earlier,’’ Payton said. “It was kind of on air. He planted. I thought it looked like he slipped. … He’s fully cleared, fully healthy. He’s on the program that we set aside and this just happened to the other leg.’’

Patrick joined the Broncos in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. He looked ready to break loose last season after collecting 51 catches for 742 yards in 2020 and 53 grabs for 734 yards in 2021. And he had developed into one of the team’s top leaders.

“When you see something like that, he’s such a great player and a great leader and to see him go down like that, it sucks in a big way,’’ said Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II. “I wish him the best. … It’s a tough break, but I know he’s going to bounce back and recover, and he’s going to take rehab and take it the right way.’’

Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey also said it was difficult seeing Patrick get hurt.

“That’s always tough to see one of your guys go down,’’ Humphrey said. “I’m praying for him that nothing serious is going on. … We’re just going to band together and give support.”

Payton, who spoke to the media before the news on Hamler surfaced, said the Broncos at least have a deep receiving group. In addition to fixtures Jeudy and Sutton, they also have Marquez Callaway, who caught 46 passes for 698 yards while playing for Payton’s New Orleans Saints in 2021, and rookie Marvin Mims Jr., a second-round pick. Mims was back at practice Monday after missing the first four workouts of camp due to a hamstring injury.

“We have a lot of guys working right now,’’ Payton said of his receivers. “It’s early. We’re getting to know the guys who have been here and then there are some guys that we brought in.”

And at least the Broncos could get Hamler back early in the season. He had 30 catches for 381 yards as a rookie in 2020, but has battled a number of injuries since then.

“After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started (last week), I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis,'' Hamler wrote on social media. "I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love. I will be back on the field better and stronger than ever as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with."

Hamler stressed in his message he doesn’t expect to be out long.

“This is not a farewell, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health,'' Hamler wrote.

As for Patrick, he again is expected to miss a full season. He last played in an NFL game on Jan. 8, 2022, when he had six catches for 95 yards against Kansas City, and the future then seemed very bright.