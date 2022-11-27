CHARLOTTE — Wearing a navy blue jacket, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stood at the podium with an obvious look of disappointment.
He and the Broncos had lost their third straight, and seven of their last eight, falling to the Panthers 23-10 on Sunday. Wilson struggled, going 19 of 35 for 142 yards and a touchdown.
It was another below-average performance for the quarterback the Broncos had hoped would lead them back to the playoffs. He's currently on pace to have the worst season of his career in nearly every statistical category.
"It's unacceptable," Wilson said. "We've got to honor it by winning. We have to honor it by our work ethic and continuing to work hard. But we've got to go out there and play. We have to find ways to score touchdowns."
Wilson did hit a career milestone Sunday, throwing his 300th career touchdown pass — a 1-yard pass to undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson. Wilson is now tied with former Broncos quarterback John Elway for the most in franchise history and the 13th most all-time.
But Wilson had hoped it would come in a win.
"I'd rather win," Wilson said. "At the end of the day, the only thing I care about is winning. So we have to be able to find ways to do that."
Finally!
The Broncos finally had a rushing play of 20-plus yards. It took 10 games (plus one quarter), but Latavius Murray’s 52-yard run in the second quarter Sunday got the Broncos on the board.
The franchise that brought you Terrell Davis, Floyd Little, Sammy Winder and Otis Anderson, the Broncos were the NFL’s last team without a running play that went for at least 20 yards.
Murray’s long run set up the Broncos in prime scoring position, on the Panthers’ 23-yard line.
Two snaps later, Russell Wilson fumbled. The Panthers recovered. Bummer.
Tough day for Surtain
You don’t see this every Sunday.
A shoo-in for the Pro Bowl, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II had a no good, very bad week. First, Raiders star Davante Adams beat Surtain for a game-winning touchdown. Next, Panthers receiver DJ Moore twice beat Surtain for game-changing plays Sunday in Carolina.
Moore’s 5-yard touchdown pass came against Surtain’s coverage. So did his 52-yard pass play from Sam Darnold, setting up a Panthers field goal. The Panthers did not ignore Surtain.
Even the Broncos’ best player has lost his mojo.