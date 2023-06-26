A Broncos season-ticket holder from 1979 will be paying close attention to the team again this season.

That would be Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells. When he was a year removed from being the Air Force head coach in 1978 and before he entered the NFL as a longtime coach in 1980, he sat in the stands at Mile High Stadium doing some work for the Oakland Raiders.

Now, Parcells, 81, has reason to follow the Broncos again. He has been a mentor to Sean Payton, who was an assistant under Parcells with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-05 and is in his first year as Denver’s head coach.

Payton during his Broncos tenure often has mentioned how much he learned from Parcells. Parcells said in a phone interview with The Denver Gazette he has spoken to Payton “probably about six or seven times” since he took the job in February.

“He’s his own guy,’’ Parcells said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s really a good coach and he’s proved his methods work. It’s just that sometimes head coaches have a need to have somebody to talk to that they know understands. That’s really all it is.’’

When Parcells first was a head coach, Air Force went 3-8 in 1978. Parcells said it was a “great learning experience” at the academy. He then took a job in 1979 as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator under coach Ray Perkins.

The job didn’t work out as Parcells had hoped and he resigned and returned to Colorado by the fall of 1979 to work for a land development company. He spent that season attending Broncos home games.

“Doing a little work for the Raiders, that’s all,’’ Parcells said. “I’d just go to the game and report injuries. I was sitting in the stands like everybody else. I was just asked to do that by a close friend of mine, so I did that.”

Parcells spent 1980 as linebackers coach of the New England Patriots. He then rejoined the Giants under Perkins as defensive coordinator from 1981-82 before becoming their head coach in 1983.

Parcells led the Giants to Super Bowl wins after the 1986 and 1990 seasons before he resigned. He later had coaching stints with the Patriots from 1993-96, the New York Jets from 1997-99 and Dallas from 2003-06.

When Parcells was assembling his staff for the Cowboys is when he first dealt with Payton. Although he had not initially met Payton, he liked what he had done as offensive coordinator for the Giants and ended up hiring him as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

“I had some friends at the Giants and he had been with the Giants, so they gave me a good referral,’’ Parcells said.

Payton served under Parcells before becoming head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006 at age 42. Parcells had been impressed with Payton's continued development into what it takes to be a head coach.

“He grew as a coach,’’ Parcells said. “I always thought he had real good ability, but it’s just kind of learning what’s important and how to do things and just all that kind of stuff. When you get to that place (as a head coach), then you’re more well-rounded and you have a better chance. So that took a little while for him, but it took a little while for all us.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Throughout Payton’s 15-season tenure with the Saints, one year as a FOX NFL studio analyst and while with the Broncos, he has kept in regular touch with Parcells. He often has brought up what he has learned from the coach who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Bill felt the offensive line was one of the most important positions on your roster because it permeated the building,’’ Payton said in April before the draft on building a team.

When talking about to how to conduct offseason drills, Payton brought up that Parcells taught him it was prudent to start with a lot of lifting and running and not delve immediately into football meetings. During offseason drills, Payton quoted Parcells.

“Bill Parcells taught me this, when he would talk to the team, he would say, ‘Don’t pay attention to the depth chart, just in your meeting room,’’’ Payton said.

Asked about all the times Payton has brought up his name, Parcells called it his duty to have dispensed advice.

“One of the jobs is to pass things on to people that are in your profession and I feel that’s an obligation on my part, and if somebody solicits information from me and I think I can speak with it or on it, then I feel obligated to do so,’’ Parcells said.

Payton has learned lessons well. After leaving the Cowboys, he went 152-89 with the Saints, who won Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010.

“I think he’s smart and I think he’s got a good mind, and I think he understands the roles for players, and he’s good about that,’’ Parcells said. “He’s a hard-working guy. He’s very dedicated. He’s very committed to the cause.”

The big question facing the Broncos now is what Payton will be able to do with quarterback Russell Wilson, who had a disastrous first season in Denver after 10 impressive seasons with Seattle. Payton was involved in Dallas with the early development of quarterback Tony Romo. He then had Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for 14 of his Saints seasons.

“Well, they’re not playing solitaire out there,’’ Parcells joked of Payton working with Wilson. “There’s more than one player playing, but the quarterback is very important. Sean’s had good success with quarterbacks and developing Drew Bees and that kind of thing, so hopefully that will work with Wilson.”

Parcells said he hasn’t done a thorough study of the roster but he has confidence Payton can turn around the Broncos after they have missed the playoffs seven straight seasons, including six in a row with a losing record.

“I can just tell you they have a good coach in place. … I’m sure things will improve,’’ Parcells said.

The last time Parcells was paying attention to the Broncos throughout a season they were a playoff team. That was in 1979, when they went 10-6 and Parcells was watching from the stands at Mile High Stadium.